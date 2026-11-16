Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





16 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13th November 2026 it purchased a total of 96,908 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 66,908 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7850

£ 2.3300 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7600

£ 2.3050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7712



£ 2.3154



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,143,896 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,765 2.7800 XDUB 08:35:06 00031092311TRDU0 605 2.7650 XDUB 08:52:36 00031092330TRDU0 2 2.7650 XDUB 09:01:34 00031092342TRDU0 186 2.7650 XDUB 09:01:34 00031092343TRDU0 1,712 2.7650 XDUB 09:07:18 00031092352TRDU0 934 2.7650 XDUB 09:07:18 00031092353TRDU0 2,581 2.7600 XDUB 09:07:19 00031092354TRDU0 1,335 2.7750 XDUB 09:51:04 00031092432TRDU0 1,298 2.7750 XDUB 09:51:04 00031092433TRDU0 1,560 2.7850 XDUB 10:17:24 00031092534TRDU0 888 2.7850 XDUB 10:17:24 00031092535TRDU0 2,810 2.7850 XDUB 10:44:18 00031092558TRDU0 2,865 2.7850 XDUB 11:17:29 00031092631TRDU0 2,501 2.7800 XDUB 12:02:35 00031092828TRDU0 2,448 2.7750 XDUB 12:02:35 00031092829TRDU0 213 2.7650 XDUB 12:30:06 00031092937TRDU0 2,308 2.7650 XDUB 12:46:03 00031092986TRDU0 1,688 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:04 00031093068TRDU0 764 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:22 00031093070TRDU0 1,412 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:22 00031093071TRDU0 195 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:22 00031093072TRDU0 1,217 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:27 00031093073TRDU0 1,412 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:27 00031093074TRDU0 976 2.7650 XDUB 13:26:27 00031093075TRDU0 478 2.7650 XDUB 14:10:49 00031093424TRDU0 1,936 2.7650 XDUB 14:10:49 00031093425TRDU0 2,509 2.7650 XDUB 14:27:47 00031093465TRDU0 96 2.7700 XDUB 14:38:31 00031093550TRDU0 2,723 2.7700 XDUB 14:38:46 00031093551TRDU0 2,540 2.7700 XDUB 14:50:11 00031093596TRDU0 2,312 2.7650 XDUB 14:55:13 00031093645TRDU0 1,234 2.7650 XDUB 15:11:11 00031093777TRDU0 193 2.7650 XDUB 15:11:11 00031093778TRDU0 1,062 2.7650 XDUB 15:11:11 00031093779TRDU0 2,079 2.7650 XDUB 15:22:35 00031093805TRDU0 125 2.7650 XDUB 15:32:07 00031093903TRDU0 5,192 2.7700 XDUB 15:55:47 00031094180TRDU0 2,484 2.7700 XDUB 15:55:58 00031094181TRDU0 1,942 2.7750 XDUB 16:11:46 00031094299TRDU0 2,453 2.7750 XDUB 16:11:46 00031094300TRDU0 511 2.7750 XDUB 16:11:46 00031094301TRDU0 2,364 2.7750 XDUB 16:11:46 00031094302TRDU0

London Stock Exchange