Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares



18-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





18 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares



The Company announces that on 17th November 2026 it purchased a total of 99,219 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 29,219 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7500

£ 2.2550 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6550

£ 2.2200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6778



£ 2.2302



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,944,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,523 2.7500 XDUB 08:00:11 00031096105TRDU0 52 2.7500 XDUB 08:00:11 00031096106TRDU0 2,332 2.7000 XDUB 08:53:18 00031096250TRDU0 100 2.6850 XDUB 09:07:21 00031096271TRDU0 2,656 2.6850 XDUB 09:14:52 00031096280TRDU0 2,328 2.6750 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096316TRDU0 1,837 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096317TRDU0 356 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096318TRDU0 61 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096319TRDU0 1,163 2.6700 XDUB 10:00:03 00031096412TRDU0 2,466 2.6800 XDUB 10:37:13 00031096478TRDU0 2,791 2.6750 XDUB 10:51:24 00031096492TRDU0 1,833 2.6700 XDUB 11:01:27 00031096500TRDU0 1,736 2.6550 XDUB 11:15:06 00031096520TRDU0 490 2.6550 XDUB 11:15:06 00031096521TRDU0 2,220 2.6600 XDUB 12:02:06 00031096608TRDU0 2,235 2.6700 XDUB 12:47:58 00031096865TRDU0 2,500 2.6700 XDUB 13:10:21 00031096946TRDU0 2,315 2.6700 XDUB 13:21:50 00031096975TRDU0 2,295 2.6700 XDUB 13:21:50 00031096976TRDU0 2,330 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:14 00031097561TRDU0 2,445 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:14 00031097562TRDU0 2,227 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097649TRDU0 1,652 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097650TRDU0 1,652 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097651TRDU0 1,013 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097652TRDU0 1,526 2.6600 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097653TRDU0 2,645 2.6900 XDUB 15:10:06 00031097937TRDU0 2,375 2.6900 XDUB 15:22:20 00031098271TRDU0 1,731 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098432TRDU0 1,731 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098433TRDU0 3,484 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098434TRDU0 177 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098435TRDU0 2,505 2.6800 XDUB 15:41:15 00031098617TRDU0 2,294 2.6750 XDUB 16:13:55 00031099201TRDU0 1,934 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099353TRDU0 2,674 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099354TRDU0 1,316 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099355TRDU0

London Stock Exchange