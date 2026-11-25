Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



25-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





25 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8750

£ 2.4050 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8050

£ 2.3550

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8371



£ 2.3711



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,444,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,133 2.8250 XDUB 08:28:09 00031107976TRDU0 1,916 2.8550 XDUB 08:45:17 00031108016TRDU0 1,908 2.8600 XDUB 09:00:24 00031108050TRDU0 129 2.8700 XDUB 09:20:50 00031108070TRDU0 530 2.8700 XDUB 09:20:50 00031108068TRDU0 703 2.8700 XDUB 09:20:50 00031108069TRDU0 80 2.8700 XDUB 09:20:50 00031108072TRDU0 356 2.8700 XDUB 09:20:50 00031108071TRDU0 1,433 2.8700 XDUB 10:25:45 00031108089TRDU0 1,732 2.8700 XDUB 10:25:45 00031108090TRDU0 2,577 2.8700 XDUB 10:25:45 00031108088TRDU0 5,742 2.8750 XDUB 10:25:45 00031108087TRDU0 2,076 2.8600 XDUB 11:39:46 00031108130TRDU0 52 2.8600 XDUB 12:04:06 00031108133TRDU0 1,494 2.8600 XDUB 12:04:52 00031108134TRDU0 1,962 2.8500 XDUB 12:16:10 00031108139TRDU0 1,950 2.8500 XDUB 12:21:48 00031108143TRDU0 1,919 2.8450 XDUB 12:21:48 00031108146TRDU0 77 2.8300 XDUB 12:57:18 00031108153TRDU0 295 2.8300 XDUB 12:57:18 00031108154TRDU0 2,065 2.8150 XDUB 13:37:06 00031108178TRDU0 2,082 2.8100 XDUB 13:40:08 00031108187TRDU0 905 2.8050 XDUB 13:40:08 00031108191TRDU0 1,201 2.8050 XDUB 13:40:08 00031108192TRDU0 1,990 2.8050 XDUB 13:40:08 00031108188TRDU0 736 2.8250 XDUB 14:44:29 00031108260TRDU0 1,520 2.8250 XDUB 14:44:29 00031108259TRDU0 4,004 2.8350 XDUB 14:44:56 00031108264TRDU0 5,864 2.8300 XDUB 14:48:18 00031108282TRDU0 1,988 2.8250 XDUB 15:19:01 00031108427TRDU0 1,925 2.8200 XDUB 15:21:47 00031108435TRDU0 1,902 2.8200 XDUB 15:43:23 00031108514TRDU0 2,132 2.8200 XDUB 15:43:23 00031108513TRDU0 1,946 2.8200 XDUB 15:56:21 00031108622TRDU0 2,182 2.8200 XDUB 15:56:21 00031108620TRDU0 3,931 2.8200 XDUB 15:56:21 00031108621TRDU0 2,129 2.8150 XDUB 16:22:05 00031108822TRDU0 32 2.8150 XDUB 16:25:41 00031108842TRDU0 20 2.8150 XDUB 16:25:41 00031108843TRDU0 2,382 2.8200 XDUB 16:27:45 00031108861TRDU0

London Stock Exchange