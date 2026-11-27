Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



27-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





27 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares



The Company announces that on 26th November 2026 it purchased a total of 97,729 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 27,729 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8900

£ 2.4200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8400

£ 2.3800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8715



£ 2.4022



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,247,153 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,027 2.8400 XDUB 08:10:33 00031111618TRDU0 2,169 2.8400 XDUB 08:10:33 00031111619TRDU0 1,960 2.8400 XDUB 08:29:31 00031111763TRDU0 1,942 2.8450 XDUB 08:53:21 00031112219TRDU0 2,377 2.8550 XDUB 09:05:50 00031112303TRDU0 1,946 2.8700 XDUB 10:01:38 00031112605TRDU0 2,180 2.8700 XDUB 10:28:46 00031112706TRDU0 2,271 2.8700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031112757TRDU0 1,737 2.8650 XDUB 10:45:42 00031112762TRDU0 1,737 2.8650 XDUB 10:45:42 00031112763TRDU0 342 2.8650 XDUB 10:45:42 00031112764TRDU0 2,034 2.8600 XDUB 12:01:21 00031113107TRDU0 2,049 2.8550 XDUB 12:01:21 00031113108TRDU0 2,037 2.8500 XDUB 12:01:22 00031113109TRDU0 1,942 2.8650 XDUB 13:09:33 00031113285TRDU0 2,059 2.8700 XDUB 13:26:13 00031113321TRDU0 572 2.8700 XDUB 14:33:38 00031113584TRDU0 3,500 2.8700 XDUB 14:33:38 00031113586TRDU0 3,500 2.8700 XDUB 14:33:38 00031113588TRDU0 1,942 2.8700 XDUB 14:33:38 00031113590TRDU0 6,525 2.8800 XDUB 14:35:05 00031113623TRDU0 2,229 2.8850 XDUB 14:56:16 00031113703TRDU0 2,124 2.8850 XDUB 14:56:16 00031113704TRDU0 2,218 2.8850 XDUB 15:07:37 00031113819TRDU0 968 2.8900 XDUB 15:36:42 00031114076TRDU0 1,085 2.8900 XDUB 15:36:42 00031114077TRDU0 1,906 2.8900 XDUB 15:45:55 00031114126TRDU0 1,949 2.8900 XDUB 15:54:08 00031114243TRDU0 2,252 2.8900 XDUB 16:02:00 00031114278TRDU0 2,090 2.8900 XDUB 16:10:56 00031114327TRDU0 2,082 2.8900 XDUB 16:18:06 00031114413TRDU0 318 2.8900 XDUB 16:22:11 00031114461TRDU0 1,905 2.8900 XDUB 16:22:53 00031114466TRDU0 653 2.8900 XDUB 16:26:19 00031114537TRDU0 1,373 2.8900 XDUB 16:26:19 00031114538TRDU0

London Stock Exchange