CalWest Bancorp Announces Financial Results as of June 30, 2019

CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), the holding company for CalWest Bank, today announced the consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019.
Significant items for the period include:
Net Interest Income improved 20% year-over-year
Non-Interest Expenses increased 27% year-over-year reflecting increased staffing and locations
Net Income for Q2/2019 was $158k less than Q2/2018
The year-over-year increase in deposits centered in DDA and MMA, with purposeful reductions in CDs; DDA deposits increased 32% year-over-year
Nonperforming Loans of only $523 and ALLL-to-Gross Loans of 1.47%
"Loan demand rebounding during the second quarter along with our deposit growth in core deposits drove the improvement in our Net Interest Income. Non-Interest Income is improving as we focus on several cash management initiatives. The year-over-year increase in Non-Interest Expenses reflects the strategic decisions to expand our staff, improve our branch locations, and relocate our administrative office, all of which is having a positive effect on deposit growth, noted Glenn Gray, President and CEO of CalWest Bancorp and CalWest Bank.
CalWest Bancorp is the parent company of CalWest Bank, a community bank recognized for its exemplary service to entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals located throughout Southern California. The Bank serves the business community through its four branches located in Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Redlands, and a loan production office in Laguna Niguel.
|CalWest Bancorp - Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|STATEMENT OF CONDITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|End of Period
|
|Annual
|
|
|
|
|6/30/2019
|
|6/30/2018
|
|Change %
|
|Cash & Due from Banks
|
|
$
|
5,645,373
|
|
|
$
|
4,381,990
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Balances
|
|
|
34,107,899
|
|
|
|
15,497,312
|
|
|
120
|
%
|
|
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
|
|
39,753,272
|
|
|
|
19,879,302
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment Securities
|
|
|
14,556,523
|
|
|
|
15,302,647
|
|
|
-5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real Estate Loans
|
|
|
135,639,517
|
|
|
|
109,577,437
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|Commercial and Industrial Loans
|
|
|
31,262,331
|
|
|
|
23,981,034
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|Consumer Loans
|
|
|
1,318,336
|
|
|
|
1,111,830
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|Gross Loans
|
|
|
168,220,184
|
|
|
|
134,670,301
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|Deferred Loan Fees and Discounts
|
|
|
(6,301
|
)
|
|
|
138,713
|
|
|
-105
|
%
|
|
|Loans Net of Def Fees and Discounts
|
|
|
168,213,883
|
|
|
|
134,809,014
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
(2,480,235
|
)
|
|
|
(2,507,644
|
)
|
|
-1
|
%
|
|
|Net Loans
|
|
|
165,733,648
|
|
|
|
132,301,370
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|and Correspondent Bank Stocks
|
|
|
1,691,380
|
|
|
|
1,509,980
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|Bank Premises and Equipment
|
|
|
5,041,907
|
|
|
|
308,240
|
|
|
1536
|
%
|
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
|
|
6,370,518
|
|
|
|
6,216,446
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|Other Assets
|
|
|
1,277,706
|
|
|
|
1,484,786
|
|
|
-14
|
%
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
234,424,954
|
|
|
$
|
177,002,771
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6/30/2019
|
|6/30/2018
|
|
|
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
$
|
87,859,594
|
|
|
$
|
66,357,981
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|Int-Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
|
8,762,981
|
|
|
|
10,671,603
|
|
|
-18
|
%
|
|Savings Deposits
|
|
|
23,433,416
|
|
|
|
26,127,845
|
|
|
-10
|
%
|
|Money Market Deposits
|
|
|
77,386,658
|
|
|
|
39,110,199
|
|
|
98
|
%
|
|Certificate of Deposits
|
|
|
7,520,404
|
|
|
|
15,308,813
|
|
|
-51
|
%
|
|Wholesale Brokered Deposits
|
|
|
4,012,250
|
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|
208,975,303
|
|
|
|
157,577,509
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|Total Deposits and Int-Bearing liabilities
|
|
|
212,068,303
|
|
|
|
160,670,509
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Liabilities
|
|
|
4,914,863
|
|
|
|
520,943
|
|
|
843
|
%
|
|Total Capital
|
|
|
17,441,788
|
|
|
|
15,811,319
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Capital
|
|
$
|
234,424,954
|
|
|
$
|
177,002,771
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|End of Period
|
|
|
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|6/30/2019
|
|6/30/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-Accruing Loans
|
|
$
|
523
|
|
|
$
|
29,398
|
|
|
|
|Foreclosed Assets
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|
|
$
|
523
|
|
|
$
|
29,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming Loans to Gross Loans
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
|Nonperfoming assets to Loans
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Gross Loans
|
|
|
1.47
|
%
|
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CAPITAL RATIOS (CALWEST BANK)
|
|End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6/30/2019
|
|6/30/2018
|
|
|
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
9.33
|
%
|
|
|
10.45
|
%
|
|
|
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|
|
|
10.66
|
%
|
|
|
12.95
|
%
|
|
|
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|
|
|
11.91
|
%
|
|
|
14.21
|
%
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|3-Month Period Ended
|
|6-Month Period Ended
|(IN $000, UNAUDITED)
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|% Change
|
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Income
|
$
|
2,402
|
|
$
|
1,960
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,681
|
|
$
|
3,727
|
|
26
|
%
|Interest Expense
|
|
393
|
|
|
236
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
466
|
|
64
|
%
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
1,724
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
3,919
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provisions for Loan & Lease Losses
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
-47
|
%
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
(79
|
)
|
-42
|
%
|
|Net Interest after Loan Loss Provisions
|
|
2,029
|
|
|
1,762
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
3,965
|
|
|
3,340
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service Charges
|
|
103
|
|
|
138
|
|
-25
|
%
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
287
|
|
-26
|
%
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|
|
39
|
|
|
38
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
76
|
|
1
|
%
|Gain (Loss) on Investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
113
|
|
-100
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Income
|
|
57
|
|
|
31
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
48
|
|
119
|
%
|
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
199
|
|
|
207
|
|
-4
|
%
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
524
|
|
-25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries & Benefits
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
961
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
15
|
%
|Occupancy Expense
|
|
200
|
|
|
116
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
217
|
|
59
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Expenses
|
|
636
|
|
|
378
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
|
1,162
|
|
|
784
|
|
48
|
%
|
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
1,882
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Taxes
|
|
346
|
|
|
514
|
|
-33
|
%
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
948
|
|
-31
|
%
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
5
|
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
15
|
|
-67
|
%
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
341
|
|
$
|
499
|
|
-32
|
%
|
|
$
|
648
|
|
$
|
933
|
|
-31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER SHARE DATA
|3-Month Period Ended
|
|6-Month Period Ended
|(UNAUDITED)
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|% Change
|
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|% Change
|Basic Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
31
|
%
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
31
|
%
|Common Dividends
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|Weighted Average Diluted Shares
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book Value per Basic Share (EOP)
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common Shares Outstanding (EOP)
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
74,036,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3-Month Period Ended
|
|6-Month Period Ended
|
|
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|
|
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on Average Equity (annualized)
|
|
7.90
|
%
|
|
12.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
7.61
|
%
|
|
13.86
|
%
|
|Return on Average Assets (annualized)
|
|
0.61
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|Net Interest Margin (Tax-Equivalent)
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
|Efficiency Ratio
|
|
85.24
|
%
|
|
75.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
85.93
|
%
|
|
77.04
|
%
|
|Net Charge-offs to Gross Loans
|
|
-0.01
|
%
|
|
-0.01
|
%
|
|
|
|
-0.03
|
%
|
|
-0.04
|
%
|
