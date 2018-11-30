finanzen.net
03.01.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Calyxt Appoints Veteran Finance Executive, William F. Koschak, as Chief Financial Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused Company, announced today the hiring of William F. (Bill) Koschak, as Chief Financial Officer of Calyxt, effective January 7, 2019. Mr. Koschak will be assuming the responsibilities of current interim CFO, Eric Dutang, who remains CFO of Cellectis, Calyxts parent company.

"Bills impressive professional background, especially his extensive experience in the consumer packaged goods and food service industries brings a unique combination of skills that will be crucial to the team as we advance towards commercialization of our first food ingredient, our high-oleic soybean oil, said Jim Blome, Calyxt CEO. "We look forward to working with Bill as we move into a new and exciting year for Calyxt, and continue towards our mission to make the food Americans love a healthier choice.

Mr. Koschak brings over 25 years of corporate, finance and accounting leadership to Calyxt, having spent most of the last ten years as an operating or corporate CFO. Most recently, Mr. Koschak was Vice President, Finance for the Brain Therapies business unit of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and also served as Interim Vice President, General Manager, for one of the units of Brain Therapies for several months. Prior to Medtronic, Mr. Koschak also held executive positions at Young America Holdings, where he was CFO, General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and KPMG LLP. For the majority of his 10 years with General Mills, he was Vice President, Finance for the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment. He was a partner at KPMG where he focused on complex financial matters and financial trading, investment banking and lending businesses. In his varied roles across industries, Mr. Koschak gained deep financial expertise and experience in corporate and operating finance roles, capital markets, M&A, and business strategy. He was recognized as a CFO of the Year by the Twin Cities Business Journal in 2016 and currently serves on the board of 1st Financial Bank USA.

"I am thrilled to be joining Calyxt at such an important phase in its growth, commented Bill Koschak. "Calyxt has been leading the way with its innovative approach to create healthier food ingredients, and now the company is on the cusp of commercializing the worlds first gene-edited product to benefit consumers. Im excited to begin working with the team to help them capitalize on this important moment in agricultural and food history.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT).

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com

Calyxt and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will, "should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors in Calyxts Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2017 along with other Calyxt and Cellectis subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Calyxt Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.12.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Archer-Daniels, Monster Beverage, Blue Apron, Calyxt and Ollie's (Zacks)
13.11.18
Calyxt (CLXT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
11.11.18
Ausblick: Calyxt verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.11.18
Will Calyxt (CLXT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know (Zacks)
02.08.18
Calyxt (CLXT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
12.07.18
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Archer Daniels Midland, Calyxt and Adecoagro (Zacks)
11.07.18
Calyxt Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? (Zacks)
05.05.18
Ausblick: Calyxt stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Calyxt News
RSS Feed
Calyxt zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Calyxt Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.11.2017Calyxt OutperformBMO Capital Markets
03.11.2017Calyxt OutperformBMO Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Calyxt Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Calyxt News

17.12.18The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Archer-Daniels. Monster Beverage. Blue Apron. Calyxt and Ollie's
Weitere Calyxt News
Anzeige

Inside

Wie sicher ist es, über einen Robo-Advisor Geld anzulegen?
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Pro Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konnte sich nach oben absetzen
20 Jahre Euro  Hat das geldpolitische Experiment funktioniert?
Flash-Crash im USD/JPY Kurs
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Europas Leitindex in Schwierigkeiten
UBS: BASF  Kommt der Bullenkonter?
ING Markets: DAX - 10.600 Punkte im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Calyxt-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Calyxt Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Apple-Warnung löst Flash Crash beim Dollar aus
Das ist der perfekte Sparplan für 2019
Geht uns jetzt das Bargeld aus?
Deutsche Bauherren sind Gewinner im Brexit-Chaos
Die Deutsche sparen, sparen und sparen

News von

Warren Buffett: Seine fünf größten Aktienpositionen im Test
Goldpreis-Entwicklung: Was die Experten für 2019 erwarten, Teil 1
DAX im Minus - Anleihen und Gold gefragt
Reich in Rente: Wie Arbeitnehmer fürs Alter vorsorgen
DAX auf Talfahrt - Apple-Zahlen schüren Rezessionsangst

News von

Eine Labour-Umfrage macht ein zweites Referendum über den Brexit wahrscheinlicher
Anti-Tesla-Protest: Autofahrer blockieren absichtlich Ladestationen für Elektro-Autos
37-jähriger Self-Made-Millionär: Diese Regeln machen reich
Ein Unternehmen will Luxusurlaub auf dem Meer erschwinglich machen - und zum Airbnb für Yachten werden
Irland könnte vom Brexit besonders hart getroffen werden - so bereitet sich das Land darauf vor

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt klar im Minus -- US-Börsen stürzen erneut ab -- Apple-Aktie sackt nach Umsatzwarnung ab - Halbleiter-Aktien brechen ein -- Bristol-Myers Squibb kauft Celgene -- Zalando im Fokus

GM verkauft im vierten Quartal weniger Fahrzeuge. UBS sieht bei Nestlé-Aktie günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit. Airbus erhält feste Order über 60 Maschinen von Jetblue. Online-Handel gibt britischer Next-Aktie Auftrieb. UBS-Verwaltungsratschef: "Zu früh für Bankenfusionen".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
DAX schließt klar im Minus -- US-Börsen stürzen erneut ab -- Apple-Aktie sackt nach Umsatzwarnung ab - Halbleiter-Aktien brechen ein -- Bristol-Myers Squibb kauft Celgene -- Zalando im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:08 Uhr
Befürchtungen bewahrheiten sich: Apple-Aktie bricht nach Umsatzwarnung zehn Prozent ein
Aktie im Fokus
23:05 Uhr
Bristol-Myers Squibb kauft Celgene für zweistelligen Milliardenbetrag - Aktien reagieren massiv
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens AG723610
EVOTEC AG566480