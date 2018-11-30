Calyxt Appoints Veteran Finance Executive, William F. Koschak, as Chief Financial Officer

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused Company, announced today the hiring of William F.
(Bill) Koschak, as Chief Financial Officer of Calyxt, effective January
7, 2019. Mr. Koschak will be assuming the responsibilities of current
interim CFO, Eric Dutang, who remains CFO of Cellectis, Calyxts parent
company.
"Bills impressive professional background, especially his extensive
experience in the consumer packaged goods and food service industries
brings a unique combination of skills that will be crucial to the team
as we advance towards commercialization of our first food ingredient,
our high-oleic soybean oil, said Jim Blome, Calyxt CEO. "We look
forward to working with Bill as we move into a new and exciting year for
Calyxt, and continue towards our mission to make the food Americans love
a healthier choice.
Mr. Koschak brings over 25 years of corporate, finance and accounting
leadership to Calyxt, having spent most of the last ten years as an
operating or corporate CFO. Most recently, Mr. Koschak was Vice
President, Finance for the Brain Therapies business unit of Medtronic
(NYSE: MDT) and also served as Interim Vice President, General Manager,
for one of the units of Brain Therapies for several months. Prior to
Medtronic, Mr. Koschak also held executive positions at Young America
Holdings, where he was CFO, General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and KPMG LLP. For
the majority of his 10 years with General Mills, he was Vice President,
Finance for the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment. He was a
partner at KPMG where he focused on complex financial matters and
financial trading, investment banking and lending businesses. In his
varied roles across industries, Mr. Koschak gained deep financial
expertise and experience in corporate and operating finance roles,
capital markets, M&A, and business strategy. He was recognized as a CFO
of the Year by the Twin Cities Business Journal in 2016 and currently
serves on the board of 1st Financial Bank USA.
"I am thrilled to be joining Calyxt at such an important phase in its
growth, commented Bill Koschak. "Calyxt has been leading the way with
its innovative approach to create healthier food ingredients, and now
the company is on the cusp of commercializing the worlds first
gene-edited product to benefit consumers. Im excited to begin working
with the team to help them capitalize on this important moment in
agricultural and food history.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in Calyxts Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Cellectis Annual
Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management
report) for the year ended December 31, 2017 along with other Calyxt and
Cellectis subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide
revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should
circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.
