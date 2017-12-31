Calyxt Exceeds Farmer Adoption Milestone for High-Oleic Soybean Product Launch

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company has
further expanded its total acreage with farmers across the northern
United States for its high-oleic / no trans-fat soybean variety.
Highlights of Calyxts progress in preparing the high-oleic soybean
launch include:
-
Calyxt has contracted over 16,000 acres with 75 farmers in the Midwest.
-
Overall, these growers collectively farm over 180,000 acres, half of
which are expected to produce soybeans. Around a fifth of the soybeans
that are anticipated to be planted consist of Calyxts high-oleic
variety.
-
Over 90% of existing farmers signed up to re-plant Calyxt High Oleic
soybeans this year. Furthermore, on average, each repeat farmer is
doubling their Calyxt acres year over year.
-
Calyxt successfully launched a Brand Ambassador Program which enrolled
progressive, high-quality growers to be early adopters and advocates
of gene editing technology.
"With this significant milestone, we are excited to have exceeded our
target range of 12,000 to 15,000 acres. The continued expansion of
Calyxts high-oleic soybean variety shows high interest amongst farmers
in adopting new technologies such as gene editing and are clearly
looking for additional choices for their farming operations when the
industry is consolidating, said Federico Tripodi, Calyxt CEO. "Starting
with a dedicated, high-quality grower base in the upper Midwest region,
Calyxt is mindfully disrupting the food system on behalf of consumers.
Later this year we will have enough oil to make the equivalent of over
100 million servings of salad dressings with healthier characteristics.
Earlier this week, USDA
clarified that under its biotechnology regulations, it does not
currently regulate, or have any plans to regulate plants created by new
breeding techniques such as gene editing, that could otherwise have been
developed through traditional breeding techniques and meet certain
criteria.
Calyxt is the industry leader in adapting food crops to consumer needs,
bringing to markets products with increased nutritional value and traits
that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide applications. The
clarification by USDA further reinforces Calyxts position as the
leading player in the field of gene editing.
"Strong interest from farmers and food companies for our first product
to market is a reflection that Calyxts gene-editing platform with its
unique business model is a disrupter in ag and food space, added Manoj
Sahoo, Calyxt CCO. "With seven products, the highest number of gene
edited products by any single company, deemed non-regulated by the USDA
Calyxt is on track to bring to market food ingredients with increased
nutritional value.
Calyxts products that have been deemed non-regulated by the USDA
include high fiber wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, high oleic
soybean, high oleic /low linolenic soybean, improved quality alfalfa,
cold storable potato and reduced browning potato.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to
deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high
fiber wheat, for consumers and crop traits that benefit the environment
and reduce pesticide applications, such as disease tolerance, for
farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that
occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and
technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is
located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market
(ticker: CLXT).
