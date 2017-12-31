Calyxt Filed Complaint in Delaware Chancery Court Against Bayer CropScience, LP

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced that it has filed a
complaint in Delaware Chancery Court against Bayer CropScience, LP
("Bayer).
In December 2013, Calyxt entered into a Research and Commercial License
Agreement with Bayer pursuant to which it granted Bayer a license to
certain patents for the research and commercialization of products
developed with TALEN® technology. Calyxt believes that Bayer has
breached the License Agreement by filing patent applications in
violation of the License Agreements provisions and by failing to make a
payment due under the License Agreement. Calyxt previously gave notice
to Bayer of termination of the License Agreement, and today filed a
complaint in Delaware Chancery Court requesting a declaration that the
License Agreement has terminated for material breach and an order of
specific performance requiring Bayer to comply with its post-termination
obligations.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, along with our other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006312/en/