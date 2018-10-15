finanzen.net
15.10.2018 22:30
Calyxt Hires Former Cargill Supply Chain Manager

Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused Company, announced today that Aaron Snyder has joined the Calyxt team as a supply chain manager, effective October 15, 2018. Mr. Snyder will be responsible for procuring all materials that are needed for production, as well as overseeing shipping operations, implementing and managing new planning processes.

"Aarons impressive record in managing logistics operations and supply chain strategy makes him the perfect choice to manage our operations here at Calyxt, said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. "Given his level of experience and proven success, I have full confidence that Aaron will be a huge asset to our team as we move forward in the production of our high oleic soybean oil, Calyxts first product expected to hit the market in late 2018 / early 2019. Were one step closer in fulfilling our mission to deliver high-quality, trusted food to consumers across the country.

Prior to joining Calyxt, Aaron spent eight years at Cargill building supply chain systems in the Food Ingredients Businesses Group. Most recently Aaron served as a supply chain manager, responsible for the sales and operations strategy across the North American region in bulk and pack. He also provided leadership and direction on transportation and logistical operations, as well as managed supply planners responsible for bulk and higher stock keeping unit pack products.

"Joining this forward-thinking, innovative company is exactly what I have been looking for as the next step of my career, said Mr. Snyder. "I strongly believe in Calyxts mission and look forward to bringing my experience to the team. It will be fulfilling to work toward the goal of producing healthier food products for consumers. Playing a role in transforming the way that we traditionally think about food in todays society is a unique opportunity.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT).

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com

Calyxt and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.

Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will, "should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

