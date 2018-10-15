Calyxt Hires Former Cargill Supply Chain Manager

Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused Company, announced today that Aaron Snyder has
joined the Calyxt team as a supply chain manager, effective October 15,
2018. Mr. Snyder will be responsible for procuring all materials that
are needed for production, as well as overseeing shipping operations,
implementing and managing new planning processes.
"Aarons impressive record in managing logistics operations and supply
chain strategy makes him the perfect choice to manage our operations
here at Calyxt, said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. "Given his level of
experience and proven success, I have full confidence that Aaron will be
a huge asset to our team as we move forward in the production of our
high oleic soybean oil, Calyxts first product expected to hit the
market in late 2018 / early 2019. Were one step closer in fulfilling
our mission to deliver high-quality, trusted food to consumers across
the country.
Prior to joining Calyxt, Aaron spent eight years at Cargill building
supply chain systems in the Food Ingredients Businesses Group. Most
recently Aaron served as a supply chain manager, responsible for the
sales and operations strategy across the North American region in bulk
and pack. He also provided leadership and direction on transportation
and logistical operations, as well as managed supply planners
responsible for bulk and higher stock keeping unit pack products.
"Joining this forward-thinking, innovative company is exactly what I
have been looking for as the next step of my career, said Mr. Snyder.
"I strongly believe in Calyxts mission and look forward to bringing my
experience to the team. It will be fulfilling to work toward the goal of
producing healthier food products for consumers. Playing a role in
transforming the way that we traditionally think about food in todays
society is a unique opportunity.
