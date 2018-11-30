Calyxt Reports 1st Quarter Financial Results

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a healthy food ingredient company, today
announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Investor Call Details
Calyxt will host an investor call on May 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Time 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results and
provide a general business update.
US & Canada only: +1 (877) 407-9747
International: +1 (412)
902-0044
In addition, a replay of the call will be available for one month
following the conference by calling +1 (877) 660-6853 (Toll Free US &
Canada); +1 (201) 612-7415 (Toll Free International).
The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Calyxt
website, using passcode 13673206.
"In the first quarter of 2019, we achieved a monumental milestone for
Calyxt with the successful commercial launch of Calyno oil. We are
thrilled to see our High Oleic Soybean Oil either met or exceeded the
performance and quality standards of the commercially available oils for
qualities including fry life, trans-fat content, saturated fat content
and flavor transfer. Following the initial commercial sale, we have
identified and vetted a series of food customer opportunities and we are
excited to announce that as of late April Calyno oil is available from
one of the worlds largest broadline foodservice distributors said Jim
Blome, CEO of Calyxt. "On the farmer side, we are sold out of seed for
the 2019 growing season and have tripled our acres from 2018 we have
partnered with over 150 selected growers who have contracted over 55,000
Calyxt soybean acres.
Regulatory
As previously announced, Calyxt completed a consultation with the Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) for its High Oleic Soybean. After review,
FDA had no further questions concerning human food ingredients or animal
food derived from our High Oleic Soybean. Calyno oil is the first
gene-edited food product to undergo such review and be commercialized in
the U.S.
High Oleic Soybean
-
Completed the first sales of Calyxt High Oleic Soybean Oil,
Calyno,
in the foodservice channel. We are focused on selling this oil for
frying applications based on its extended fry life, flavor
performance, and heart-healthy qualities. Within the foodservice
channel we are focused on certain categories of commercial restaurants
and usage in other foodservice segments including Business & Industry,
Healthcare and Education.
-
As of late April, Calyno oil is available from one of the worlds
largest broadline foodservice distributors providing a growth
opportunity for the distribution and integration of our soybean oil in
the foodservice business nationwide. We are vetting further
engagements with food companies to focus on high volume sales based on
our growing acreage.
-
Completed the first sales of High Oleic Soybean Meal as a
premium feed ingredient for livestock.
-
Cooperation with Agtegra continues to scale as we leverage
their resources to contract acreage, for agronomic support, grain
storage, and for rail shipping.
-
2019 acreage contracting complete. We are sold out of seed for
the 2019 growing season and have contracted over 55,000 acres, more
than triple our 2018 acreage. These contracts are with more than 150
growers. Our grower retention rate is over 73 percent.
Product Candidate Pipeline
-
Development of High Fiber Wheat product candidate. Preliminary
results showed our High Fiber Wheat product candidate produced white
flour with at least three times more dietary fiber than standard white
wheat flour. This product candidate is currently in Phase II of our
development process and on track for commercialization as early as
2022. Our High Fiber Wheat product has been determined to be
non-regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
-
Additional varieties of our High Oleic Soybean are in Phase III of
our development process. We expect these varieties will expand our
growing zones and will be commercialized in 2020 and 2021.
Financial Highlights
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $85.7 million at March
31, 2019. We intend to continue to manage the use of cash and expect to
have sufficient cash to fund the business into early 2021.
Our cash spend for 2019 is estimated at between $3 million and $3.5
million per month based on the increase in acreage contracted for the
2019 season and will be focused in these areas:
-
Supporting our product pipeline, including development of additional
varieties and traits for soybeans, high fiber wheat and alfalfa, as
well as continuing to build our strong intellectual property portfolio;
-
Continuing to drive the commercialization of our High Oleic Soybean
products including our Calyno oil and High Oleic Soybean meal, which
includes spending for sales and marketing support, product samples,
and costs associated with agricultural activities including seed
production, grain purchases, and processing and distribution; and
-
Strengthening our organization, including hiring talented personnel,
developing our IT systems, maintaining public company reporting and
compliance and refining internal controls.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, we incurred losses from
operations of $7.4 million and used net cash in operating activities of
$9.3 million.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, we incurred losses from
operations of $4.4 million and used net cash in operating activities of
$6.6 million.
About Calyxt
Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The
care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers
and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed
to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional
counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop
products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and
toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated
fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat
designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated
into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver
good food that is good for you.
Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market
(ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.
Calyxt, Calyno and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt,
Inc.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.
|
CALYXT, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Par Value and Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
84,231
|
|
$
|
93,794
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
381
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
124
|
|
-
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
46
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,778
|
|
|
1,301
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
87,023
|
|
|
95,522
|
|
Non-current restricted cash
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
Land, buildings, and equipment
|
|
|
21,854
|
|
|
21,850
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
306
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
110,671
|
|
$
|
118,791
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
724
|
|
$
|
818
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
2,007
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
Current portion of financing lease obligations
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
258
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
711
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
|
7,004
|
|
Financing lease obligations
|
|
|
18,162
|
|
|
18,227
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
163
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
22,968
|
|
|
25,394
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized;
32,707,725
shares issued and 32,692,189 shares outstanding as of
March
31, 2019 and 32,664,429 shares issued and 32,648,893 shares
outstanding
as of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
177,750
|
|
|
176,069
|
|
Common stock in treasury, at cost; 15,536 shares
|
|
|
(230)
|
|
|
(230)
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(89,820)
|
|
|
(82,445)
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
87,703
|
|
|
93,397
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
110,671
|
|
$
|
118,791
|
|
CALYXT, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in Thousands Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
157
|
$
|
11
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
34
|
|
-
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,044
|
|
1,048
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
5,241
|
|
2,676
|
Management Fees
|
|
|
361
|
|
583
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
7,680
|
|
4,307
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(7,523)
|
|
(4,296)
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
172
|
|
(68)
|
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
(6)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(7,375)
|
|
(4,370)
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(7,375)
|
$
|
(4,370)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
|
32,677,944
|
|
27,851,162
|
CALYXT, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(7,375)
|
$
|
(4,370)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
342
|
|
156
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
40
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
|
-
|
|
8
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
(124)
|
|
-
|
Due to/from related parties
|
|
|
(1,114)
|
|
(496)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(379)
|
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(624)
|
|
(880)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
(310)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(397)
|
|
182
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
(418)
|
|
(456)
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(708)
|
|
(439)
|
Net cash used by operating activities
|
|
|
(9,335)
|
|
(6,565)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of land, buildings and equipment
|
|
|
(346)
|
|
(41)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
|
|
(346)
|
|
(41)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
(69)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
|
125
|
|
714
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
125
|
|
645
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(9,556)
|
|
(5,961)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
|
|
95,288
|
|
56,664
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
|
$
|
85,732
|
$
|
50,703
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507006129/en/