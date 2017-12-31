Calyxt Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2018

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the
three-month period ended March 31, 2018.
Investor Call Details
Calyxt will host an investor call on May 8, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time
7:00 am Central Time to discuss its financial results and provide a
general business update.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
US & Canada only: 877-407-9747
International: 412-902-0044
In addition, a replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2018
by calling 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); 201-612-7415 (Toll Free
International). The archived webcast of this event may be accessed
through the Calyxt website.
Webcast URL (Archived for 6 months): https://bit.ly/2jCxFQI
"We continue to advance our mission to deliver good-for-you foods in a
good-for-everyone way. We are proud of our progress towards evolving the
nutrition of food to deliver high quality, trusted ingredients, that are
traceably produced for complete transparency. We are transforming the
Company, as we transition into a commercial entity with a powerful R&D
engine that will expand once we move to our new state-of-the-art concept
to fork facility. We have received USDA non-regulated status for seven
products and prepared our first product for commercialization. We look
forward to continued commercial and supply chain successes for the rest
of 2018 while we continue to grow our capability to deliver healthier
food to consumers, said Federico Tripodi, Calyxt Chief Executive
Officer.
Corporate highlights
Expansion of total acreage for high-oleic soybean product launch
Calyxt announced on April 5, 2018 that the Company has further expanded
its total acreage with farmers across the northern United States for its
high-oleic soybean variety. Calyxt has contracted over 16,000 acres with
75 farmers in the Midwest. Overall, these growers collectively farm over
200,000 acres, half of which are expected to produce soybeans. Around
17% of the soybeans that are anticipated to be planted consist of
Calyxts high-oleic variety. Over 90% of farmers that planted Calyxts
high-oleic soybeans in 2017 have renewed their Calyxt high-oleic
soybeans contracts this year. Furthermore, on average, each repeat
farmer is more than doubling his or her Calyxt acres year-over-year.
Calyxt successfully launched a Brand Ambassador Program which enrolled
progressive, high-quality growers to be early adopters and advocates of
gene editing technology.
Planting of high-oleic soybeans
Farmers enrolled in the Calyxt high-oleic soybean program have started
planting. The planting will pick up speed over coming weeks and likely
to be completed by mid-June.
Calyxts high fiber wheat deemed non-regulated by USDA
Calyxt announced on March 21, 2018 that the Companys high fiber wheat
product has been declared a non-regulated article under the "Am I
Regulated? process by Biotechnology Regulatory Services of the Animal
and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency of the United
States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This is Calyxts first
consumer-centric wheat product and second wheat product (following
Calyxts powdery mildew resistant wheat, which received non-regulated
status by the USDA in February 2016), and seventh product overall, to be
given this designation. High fiber wheat may be the next product to
market with anticipated commercialization as early as 2020-21.
Twenty small to large food company customers engaged across food
services and food ingredient applications
Engagements with food company customers continue to grow. In the first
quarter of 2018, Calyxt added 8 more customers taking the total number
of customer engagements to 20. These customers are evaluating Calyxt
high-oleic soybean oil for end-use applications such as frying potatoes
(chips, french fries), meats, snacks (salty and healthy), baking, nut
butter and vegan products.
New concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on track for
completion in the second quarter of 2018
Calyxt will soon open its nearly 40,000-square-foot concept-to-fork
facility on an 11-acre site that will house a test kitchen,
state-of-the-art research labs and the Companys headquarters. The new
facility is being constructed adjacent to Calyxts recently completed
11,000+square-foot greenhouse facility and existing outdoor
demonstration plots.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $50.7 million at March 31, 2018. We
intend to continue to judiciously manage the use of cash and expect to
have sufficient cash to fund the business for a significant portion of
2019. Cellectis remains our majority shareholder with 79.1% of our
common stock as of March 31, 2018.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, we incurred losses from
operations of $4.4 million, and used net cash in operating activities of
$6.6 million. Net decrease in cash for the first quarter was $6.0
million. The first quarter cash spend includes spending on high-oleic
soybean seed production to support our expected Spring 2018 planting of
high-oleic soybeans.
Looking forward for the rest of 2018, we anticipate that our operating
cash spend will be in the range of $2.0 to $2.2 million per month
excluding working capital for grain purchases in the later part of 2018.
Cash will be used to expand our R&D team to advance key products in the
portfolio and continue to build our commercial capabilities.
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share Data and Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December
31, 2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 50,703
|
|
$ 56,664
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
47
|
|
167
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,080
|
|
626
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
52,830
|
|
57,457
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
18,767
|
|
14,353
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
270
|
|
357
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 71,867
|
|
$ 72,167
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
$ 742
|
|
$ 1,350
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
441
|
|
1,023
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
490
|
|
945
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
1,256
|
|
893
|
|
Current deferred revenue
|
|
43
|
|
43
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,972
|
|
4,254
|
|
Non-current deferred revenue
|
|
278
|
|
289
|
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
14,757
|
|
10,148
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
18,007
|
|
14,691
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized,
27,954,781 and
27,718,780 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2018 and December
31,2017, respectively
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares
issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December
31, 2017 respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
112,775
|
|
112,021
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(58,918)
|
|
(54,548)
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
53,860
|
|
57,476
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$ 71,867
|
|
$ 72,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts in Thousands except Shares Outstanding and Per Share
Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 11
|
|
$ 55
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
1,093
|
|
1,266
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
3,214
|
|
1,578
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
4,307
|
|
2,844
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(4,296)
|
|
(2,789)
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(68)
|
|
(14)
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
|
(6)
|
|
(29)
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(4,370)
|
|
(2,832)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (4,370)
|
|
$ (2,832)
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
$ (0.14)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstandingbasic and diluted
|
|
27,851,162
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statement of Stockholders Equity
(Amounts in Thousands except Shares Outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
Outstanding
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
Additional
Paid-In
Capital
|
|
Accumulated
Deficit
|
|
Total
Stockholders
Equity
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2017
|
|
27,718,780
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ 112,021
|
|
$ (54,548)
|
|
$ 57,476
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,370)
|
|
(4,370)
|
|
Common shares issued upon
exercise of options and other
|
|
236,001
|
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
714
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Balances at March 31, 2018 (unaudited)
|
|
27,954,781
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ 112,775
|
|
$ (58,918)
|
|
$ 53,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (4,370)
|
|
$ (2,832)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
156
|
|
133
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
40
|
|
134
|
|
Unrealized transaction gain (loss) on related party activity
|
|
8
|
|
(27)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Due to/from related parties
|
|
(496)
|
|
490
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(880)
|
|
(426)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(581)
|
|
337
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
(456)
|
|
(89)
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
25
|
|
418
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(11)
|
|
45
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(6,565)
|
|
(1,707)
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(41)
|
|
(312)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(41)
|
|
(312)
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
645
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(5,961)
|
|
(2,019)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsbeginning of period
|
|
56,664
|
|
5,026
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsend of period
|
|
$ 50,703
|
|
$ 3,007
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
124
|
|
14
|
|
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment included in financing lease obligation
|
|
4,529
|
|
|
|
Deferred costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507006084/en/