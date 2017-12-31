Calyxt Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
"At Calyxt, we are pioneering a business model as a specialty food
ingredient company, based on our proprietary, industry-leading gene
editing technology platform, called TALEN®. We have made tremendous
progress in the commercial preparation of our High Oleic Soybean product
by contracting over 11,500 acres with over 60 farmers as of March 13th.
This is just our first product and we are thrilled by the pace of
development and possibilities that gene editing brings to the
agricultural space as a whole. Federico Tripodi, CEO Calyxt.
Corporate highlights
Planting Update - On Track for the Commercialization of
High
Oleic Soybeans
As of March 13th, Calyxt has contracted over 11,500 acres
with 60 farmers in the Upper Midwest. Overall, these growers
collectively farm over 125,000 acres, half of which are expected to
produce soybeans. More than a quarter of the soybeans that are
anticipated to be planted by these farmers consist of Calyxts
high-oleic variety.
Calyxts recent partnership with Farmers Business Network, Inc. (FBN)
added to the distribution and grower base of Calyxts identity-preserved
high-oleic soybeans across the upper Midwest region, including South
Dakota and Minnesota.
In December 2017, Calyxt launched the seed distribution and 2018 High
Oleic Premium Grower Program with the Farmer Business Network. With
access to a growing network of progressive farmers covering the entire
U.S., we are building out our grower program with FBN.
On the food customer side, around 12 small to large food company
customers are currently engaged across food services and food ingredient
applications to test Calyxts high oleic soybean oil.
Alfalfa Product Candidate Designated as Non-Regulated by USDA and two
product candidates advanced from discovery to phase 1 development
In October, Calyxt and S&W Seeds announced that Calyxts first alfalfa
product candidate has been designated by the USDA as a non-regulated
article under the USDA APHISs "Am I Regulated? Process.
This improved quality alfalfa developed using Calyxts proprietary gene
editing technology TALEN® is Calyxt sixth product candidate to be
confirmed as a non-regulated article by the USDA together with Calyxts
high oleic soybean, high oleic / low linolenic soybean, powdery mildew
resistant wheat, cold storable potato and reduced browning potato.
Calyxt now has nine product candidates in Phase 1 development or higher
across soybean, wheat, canola, potato and alfalfa crops. The two
products most recently entering Phase 1 are herbicide-tolerant wheat,
our third wheat product candidate, and improved oil composition canola,
our first canola product candidate, which entered Phase 1 during the
third quarter of 2017. We believe that canola and wheat represent major
growth opportunities for Calyxt.
New concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on track for
completion in Spring 2018
Calyxts new 11-acre concept-to-fork facility will house Calyxts nearly
40,000-square-foot headquarters, state-of-the-art research labs and a
test kitchen. The new facility is being constructed adjacent to Calyxts
recently completed 11,000+square-foot greenhouses and existing outdoor
demonstration plots.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $56.7 million at December 31, 2017. The
highlight of 2017 was the successful initial public offering (IPO) in
July, which provided $58 million of net proceeds after underwriter
discounts and fees. Cellectis remains our majority shareholder with
79.7% of our common stock as of December 31, 2017. In September 2017, we
completed a sale-leaseback transaction with respect to our Roseville,
Minnesota headquarters and lab facilities, in which we received
approximately $7 million for the sale of the property and entered into a
lease agreement with an initial twenty-year term. We intend to continue
to judiciously manage the use of cash and expect to have sufficient cash
to fund the business through the mid-2019.
For the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, we had a net loss of $6.8
million and $26.0 million respectively. The net loss includes non-cash
stock option expense related to grants from 2014 to 2017 for the fourth
quarter and full year of $2.1 million and $12.1 million respectively.
Our operating cash spend for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017 was
$12.8 million or approximately $1.1 million per month.
Looking forward towards 2018, we anticipate that our operating cash
spend will increase as we continue to expand our R&D team to advance key
products in the portfolio and build out or commercial capabilities. For
the first quarter of 2018, we project a cash burn rate in the range of
$6.0 to $7.0 million. This increased cash spend reflects spending in the
first half of 2018 on high oleic soybean seed production to support our
Spring product launch, a continued expansion of our R&D team to advance
key products in the portfolio and the build-out of our commercial
capabilities.
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Balance Sheets
|
(expressed in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,664
|
|
$
|
5,026
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
47
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
282
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
57,457
|
|
|
5,465
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
14,353
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
164
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,167
|
|
$
|
16,623
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,350
|
|
$
|
1,712
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
357
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
332
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
363
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
101
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
4,254
|
|
|
2,865
|
|
Non-current deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
639
|
|
Financing lease obligation
|
|
|
|
|
10,148
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
14,691
|
|
|
3,504
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized,
27,718,780 and
19,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2017 and 2016,
respectively
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued or
outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and
2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
112,021
|
|
|
41,685
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(54,548)
|
|
|
(28,568)
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
57,476
|
|
|
13,119
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,167
|
|
$
|
16,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc. Statements of
Operations
|
|
(expressed in thousands except shares outstanding and per share
amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2015
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
$
|
399
|
|
$
|
1,272
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
751
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
11,556
|
|
|
5,638
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
14,741
|
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
3,569
|
|
Total Operating expenses
|
|
|
26,297
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
|
7,086
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(25,789)
|
|
|
(12,109)
|
|
|
(5,814)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(261)
|
|
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
|
|
|
(190)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
186
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(25,980)
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
|
(5,889)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(25,980)
|
|
$
|
(12,086)
|
|
$
|
(5,889)
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(1.12)
|
|
$
|
(0.62)
|
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstandingbasic and diluted
|
|
|
23,153,661
|
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
6,725,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Statements of Stockholders Equity
(expressed in thousands except shares outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
Outstanding
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
|
Additional
Paid-In
Capital
|
|
Accumulated
Deficit
|
|
Total
Stockholders
Equity
(Deficit)
|
|
Balances at January 1, 2015
|
|
2,450,000
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
$
|
(10,483)
|
|
$
|
(10,436)
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital contributed to Parent
|
|
17,150,000
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
39,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
Dividend to parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
Stock options exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,889)
|
|
|
(5,889)
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2015
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
40,737
|
|
$
|
(16,482)
|
|
$
|
24,257
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock options exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2016
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
41,685
|
|
$
|
(28,568)
|
|
$
|
13,119
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
8,050,000
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
57,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,980
|
|
Stock options exercised
|
|
68,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,092
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25,980)
|
|
|
(25,980)
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2017
|
|
27,718,780
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
112,021
|
|
$
|
(54,548)
|
|
$
|
57,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc. Statements of
Cash Flows (expressed in
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2015
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(25,980)
|
|
|
(12,086)
|
|
|
(5,889)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
147
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
12,092
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
692
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
25
|
|
Due to/from related parties
|
|
|
(482)
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
|
(1,265)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(537)
|
|
|
(387)
|
|
|
59
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages and other compensation
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
93
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
40
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(408)
|
|
|
(144)
|
|
|
(565)
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
$
|
(12,785)
|
|
$
|
(9,237)
|
|
$
|
(6,691)
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(779)
|
|
|
(10,424)
|
|
|
(665)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
$
|
(779)
|
|
$
|
(10,424)
|
|
$
|
(665)
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issuance
|
|
|
61,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs incurred related to the issuance of stock
|
|
|
(3,312)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital contribution from Parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Advances from Parent
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,050
|
|
Repayment of advances from Parent
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(200)
|
|
Dividend to Parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock option
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash received for land and other improvements as a part of the
financing
lease obligation
|
|
|
6,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
$
|
65,202
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
31,740
|
|
Net increase (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
51,638
|
|
|
(19,661)
|
|
|
24,384
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsbeginning of period
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
24,687
|
|
|
303
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsend of period
|
|
$
|
56,664
|
|
$
|
5,026
|
|
$
|
24,687
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
261
|
|
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment included in financing lease obligation
|
|
$
|
3,130
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006576/en/