Calyxt Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half-Year 2018

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the
three-month period and the first half period ended June 30, 2018.
The first half of 2018 saw significant growth of the Companys lead
product candidate, a non-GMO, high-oleic soybean variety, designed to
yield soybean oil with over 80% oleic oil content that is completely
trans fat free. With over 17,000 acres planted, Calyxt surpassed its
initial goal of 12,000 acres, with over 90% of existing farmers
re-planting. With the commercial launch of this product in the US later
this year, Calyxt is well positioned within the industry, following the
FDA ban on all trans fats in the U.S. going into effect in 2018. Calyxt
also welcomes the recently unveiled World Health Organizations plan to
remove all trans fats worldwide from the food chain by 2023.
The recent move into its new state-of-the-art, farm-to-kitchen facility
enables Calyxt to accelerate and expand its product pipeline, with a
continued focus on a variety of pressing health- and agronomic needs.
High-Oleic Soybean Update:
-
We successfully completed planting over 17,000 acres with 78 growers.
In spite of a wet spring this year, some farmers were still able to
plant early. Certain growing regions in our grower network have seen
more than average rainfall this year.
-
Over 90% of existing farmers signed up to re-plant Calyxt high-oleic
soybeans this year. Furthermore, on average, repeat farmers doubled
their Calyxt acres year over year.
-
Our field agronomists are providing in-season technical support to
farmers growing Calyxt high-oleic soybean variety so that growers have
a positive experience and optimize their farming operations for Calyxt
variety.
-
Overall crop quality looks good to excellent.
-
~20 small to large food company customers engaged across food services
and food ingredient applications which includes frying (such as chips
and French fries), frying meats, both salty and healthy snacks,
baking, nut butter and meat replacement products.
Pipeline Update:
-
Calyxts high-fiber wheat and improved quality alfalfa product
candidates have advanced to phase II, moving into field-testing.
-
Calyxt has used its proprietary gene editing technology, TALEN®, to
produce a small, precise deletion in the wheat genome, an outcome
similar to what occurs in nature, to develop its high-fiber wheat
product. Calyxts high-fiber white flour contains more than three
times the amount of dietary fiber than in commodity white flour. A
single serving of Calyxts high-fiber wheat flour could provide more
than 100 percent of the recommended daily value.
-
Calyxts improved quality alfalfa targets a reduction in the lignin
content of the plant, thus potentially improving its digestibility for
animal nutrition. This allows for improved fiber digestibility for the
animal, resulting in better animal health, increased milk production
and weight gain for beef cattle, as well as more sustainable animal
farming
-
Calyxt announced the successful transfer of improved quality alfalfa
seed and plants developed by Calyxt at its research and development
facility to S&W Seeds for field evaluation and testing. The
collaboration between Calyxt and S&W is focused on providing enhanced
traits in alfalfa that can drive improved productivity, while
decreasing input costs to meet the growing global demand for improved
quality alfalfa seeds.
Regulatory & IP:
-
Bayer CropScience agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Calyxt in the
Delaware Chancery Court. Bayer will destroy any technology, related
product and confidential information covered by a 2013 License
Agreement, and will permanently abandon patent applications that are
based on or include data related to the covered technology. This
settlement confirms Bayer and its subsidiaries have no access to
Calyxt technology or intellectual property.
-
Calyxts high-fiber wheat and improved quality alfalfa products have
been declared non-regulated articles in March 2018 and October 2017,
respectively, under the Biotechnology Regulatory Services "Am I
Regulated? process of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
(APHIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These
products are two of a total of seven Calyxt products that have been
deemed non-regulated by the USDA, including powdery mildew-resistant
wheat, high-oleic soybeans, high-oleic / low-linolenic soybeans, cold
storable potatoes and reduced browning potatoes.
Completion of New Facility:
-
We completed our move to our new facility in June and decommissioning
of our old facility was completed.
-
Our new facility will provide a framework for automation and
super-charging our capabilities to make products in the near future,
as well as food company ingredient support capabilities as we launch
our high-oleic soybean oil.
Follow-On Offering:
-
On May 22, 2018, Calyxt completed an upsized follow-on offering of its
common stock for $60.9M in gross proceeds.
-
Calyxt sold 4,057,500 shares of common stock at $15.00 per share,
including 457,500 shares pursuant to the exercise in full, of the
underwriters option to purchase additional shares and 550,000 shares
purchased by Cellectis at $15.00 per share.
-
With a cash balance of $105.6 million at June 30, 2018, we anticipate
to have sufficient cash to fund the business until late 2020.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $105.6 million at June 30, 2018. We
intend to continue to judiciously manage the use of cash and expect to
have sufficient cash to fund the business until late 2020. Cellectis
remains our majority shareholder with 70.24% of our common stock as of
June 30, 2018.
Pursuant to the follow-on offering, in aggregate, the Company received
net proceeds of approximately $57.0 million, after deducting
underwriting discounts and commissions of $3.2 million and offering
expenses totaling approximately $0.7 million. As part of the follow-on
offering, Cellectis purchased 550,000 shares of common stock for a value
of $8.3 million, the proceeds of which are included in the net proceeds
of approximately $57.0 million.
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we incurred losses from
operations of $7.6 million and used net cash in operating activities of
$2.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, we incurred losses
from operations of $11.9 million and used net cash in operating
activities of $8.8 million. The first semester cash spend includes
spending on high-oleic soybean seed production to support our Spring
2018 planting of high-oleic soybeans.
Looking forward for the rest of 2018, we anticipate that our operating
cash spend will be in the range of $2.0 to $2.2 million per month
excluding working capital for grain purchases in the later part of 2018.
Cash will be used to expand our R&D team to advance key products in the
portfolio and continue to build our commercial capabilities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share Data and Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
105,620
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,664
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
107,197
|
|
|
|
|
57,457
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
21,337
|
|
|
|
|
14,353
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
128,841
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
$
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,350
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,959
|
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
Current deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,042
|
|
|
|
|
4,254
|
|
Non-current deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
Finance lease obligations and other long term liabilities
|
|
|
|
17,444
|
|
|
|
|
10,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
22,602
|
|
|
|
|
14,691
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized,
32,336,106· and 27,718,780 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares
issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December
31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
172,730
|
|
|
|
|
112,021
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(66,494
|
)
|
|
|
|
(54,548
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
106,239
|
|
|
|
|
57,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
128,841
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts in Thousands except Shares Outstanding and Per Share
Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
|
$
|
223
|
|
|
|
$
|
207
|
|
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
|
1,453
|
|
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
|
|
2,719
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
|
|
7,809
|
|
|
|
|
3,588
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
7,688
|
|
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
|
|
11,995
|
|
|
|
|
6,307
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(7,492
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,240
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,788
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,029
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(7,576
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,395
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,946
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,227
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(7,576
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,395
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,946
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,227
|
)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstandingbasic and diluted
|
|
|
|
29,840,827
|
|
|
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
28,851,491
|
|
|
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statement of Stockholders Equity
(Amounts in Thousands except Shares Outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
Outstanding
|
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
|
Additional
Paid-In
Capital
|
|
|
Accumulated
Deficit
|
|
|
Total
Stockholders
Equity
|
Balances at December 31, 2017
|
|
|
27,718,780
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
112,021
|
|
|
$
|
(54,548
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
57,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,946
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,946
|
)
|
Common shares issued upon exercise of options and other
|
|
|
559,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,427
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
|
4,057,500
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
57,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at June 30, 2018 (unaudited)
|
|
|
32,336,106
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
172,730
|
|
|
$
|
(66,494
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
106,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(11,946
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,227
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
2,427
|
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
Unrealized transaction gain (loss) on related party activity
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Due to/from related parties
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
|
|
(448
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
|
|
(318
|
)
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
|
|
|
369
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(8,828
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,063
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
|
(608
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
|
(608
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance from Parent
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
Costs incurred related to the issuance of stock
|
|
|
|
(665
|
)
|
|
|
|
(834
|
)
|
Proceeds from common stock issuance
|
|
|
|
57,706
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
58,282
|
|
|
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
48,956
|
|
|
|
|
(2,505
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalentsbeginning of period
|
|
|
|
56,664
|
|
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsend of period
|
|
|
$
|
105,620
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
$
|
207
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment included in financing lease obligation
|
|
|
$
|
7,096
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
445
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006080/en/