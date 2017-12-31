Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Companys high
fiber wheat product has been declared a non-regulated article under the
"Am I Regulated? process by Biotechnology Regulatory Services of the
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency of the
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This is Calyxts first
consumer-centric wheat product and second wheat product (following
Calyxts powdery mildew resistant wheat, which received non-regulated
status by the USDA in February 2016), and seventh product overall, to be
given this designation.
"Receiving this additional USDA letter for Calyxts high fiber wheat is
an important next step in bringing to market food crops and plant based
ingredients with the healthier characteristics for consumers and food
companies, said Federico Tripodi, Calyxt CEO. "As fiber is essential
for healthy digestion, there has been a strong demand in the market for
great tasting high fiber products due to their potential to not only
decrease the risk of food-related chronic diseases like coronary heart
disease and diabetes but also lower cholesterol as well as control
weight gain. Most adults only consume about half of the recommended
amount of fiber in their diet, and a single serving of Calyxts high
fiber flour may provide the recommended daily requirement.
Calyxts high fiber wheat was developed using the Companys proprietary
gene-editing technology, TALEN®, and does not contain any
foreign DNA. With this USDA confirmation, Calyxt will now continue its
trait validation in small- and large-scale field trials and food
application development. According to industry sources, the wheat market
in North America was estimated at 98 million tons in 2017, with
approximately 43 percent used for human consumption in the U.S. While
traditional white flour is losing ground, premium products including
demand for fiber is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate
of 11.6% globally.
"Once commercialized, Calyxts high fiber wheat flour can be used by
food manufacturers to produce premium bakery and pasta products that
consumers regularly enjoy, like bread and macaroni, all the while
allowing them to potentially reach their daily fiber requirement without
changing existing food preferences, added Manoj Sahoo, Calyxt CCO. "On
top of that, Calyxts high fiber wheat flour will have up to three times
more dietary fiber than standard white flour, with enormous potential to
disrupt the multi-billion-dollar industry at large.
Calyxts high fiber wheat is currently in Phase 1 of the development
process and on track for commercialization as early as 2020/2021. This
product is now part of a total of seven Calyxt products that have been
deemed non-regulated by the USDA, including powdery mildew resistant
wheat, high oleic soybean, high oleic / low linolenic soybean, improved
quality alfalfa, cold storable potato and reduced browning potato.
