Calyxt to Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. EDT  7 a.m. CDT

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced the company will report
financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Monday, May 7, after
the close of regular stock market trading hours. A conference call to
discuss the company's results and its operations is scheduled on
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8 a.m. EDT 7 a.m. CDT.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
US & Canada only: 877-407-9747
International: 412-902-0044
In addition, a replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2018
by calling 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); 201-612-7415 (Toll Free
International). The archived webcast of this event may be accessed
through the Calyxt website.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier
specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat,
for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as
herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops
leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading
gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative
commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and
is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
