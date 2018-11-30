Calyxt to Hold First Quarter Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:30 a.m. EDT  7:30 a.m. CDT

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) a healthy food ingredient company, today
announced a conference call for investors to be held on Wednesday, May
8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT 7:30 a.m. CDT. The call will include the
companys first quarter results.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
US & Canada only: +1 (877) 407-9747
International: +1 (412)
902-0044
In addition, a replay of the call will be available for one month
following the conference by calling +1 (877) 660-6853 (Toll Free US &
Canada); +1 (201) 612-7415 (Toll Free International). The archived
webcast of this event may be accessed through the Calyxt website, using
passcode 13673206.
About Calyxt
Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The
care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers
and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed
to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional
counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop
products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and
toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated
fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat
designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated
into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver
good food that is good for you.
Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market
(ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.
Calyxt and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005735/en/