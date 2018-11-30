finanzen.net
11.06.2019 22:30
Calyxt to Host Investor & Analyst Day on June 25, 2019

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a healthy food ingredients company, will host an Investor & Analyst Day at the Companys headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from noon  5 p.m. CDT.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Calyxt leadership on its planted acreage, supply chain and commercial progress and 2019 operational plans to date. The day will include:

  • A tour of the Calyxt facilities, showcasing its state-of-the-art automated greenhouse with eight independent climate zones and molecular biology and transformation labs
  • An in-depth business presentation followed by customer and grower panel discussions
  • A chef-inspired tasting menu prepared with CalynoTM High Oleic Soybean Oil

About Calyxt

Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver good food that is good for you.

Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

Calyxt, Calyno and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

