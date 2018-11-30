Calyxt to Host Investor & Analyst Day on June 25, 2019

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a healthy food ingredients company, will host an
Investor & Analyst Day at the Companys headquarters on Tuesday, June
25, 2019 from noon 5 p.m. CDT.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Calyxt
leadership on its planted acreage, supply chain and commercial progress
and 2019 operational plans to date. The day will include:
-
A tour of the Calyxt facilities, showcasing its state-of-the-art
automated greenhouse with eight independent climate zones and
molecular biology and transformation labs
-
An in-depth business presentation followed by customer and grower
panel discussions
-
A chef-inspired tasting menu prepared with CalynoTM High
Oleic Soybean Oil
Please RSVP in advance to Calyxt Investor Relations or Chief Financial
Officer:
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 646-385-9008
Email: simon.harnest@calyxt.com
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 651-401-4401
Email: bill.koschak@calyxt.com
About Calyxt
Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The
care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers
and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed
to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional
counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop
products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and
toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated
fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat
designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated
into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver
good food that is good for you.
Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market
(ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.
Calyxt, Calyno and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt,
Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005992/en/