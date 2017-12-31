Calyxt to Present at Wells Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company will be
participating in a roundtable discussion and presentation at the Wells
Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel held at the Hilton Garden Inn
Urbandale, 8600 Northpark Drive, Johnston, IA, on Monday, August 27,
2018. Prof. Daniel Voytas, Chief Scientific Officer of Calyxt,
will be presenting as part of the Ag Technology panel.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to
deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high
fiber wheat, for consumers and crop traits that benefit the environment
and reduce pesticide applications, such as disease tolerance, for
farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that
occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and
technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is
located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq stock
market (ticker: CLXT).
