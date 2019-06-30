finanzen.net
06.01.2020 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Can-Fite CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE MKT: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, issued a Letter to Shareholders from the Companys Chief Executive Officer, Pnina Fishman, Ph.D.

Dear Can-Fite Shareholders,

We made significant progress in our drug development programs during 2019 and are entering 2020 with the expectation of major value-driving events over the next 12 months.

Namodenoson NASH top line results expected Q1 2020 - Namodenosons Phase II study in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) completed enrollment, and we expect to announce top line results in the first quarter of 2020.

Namodenoson Phase III study design for liver cancer receives FDAs agreement  We successfully concluded an End of Phase II meeting with the U.S. FDA for Namodenoson in the treatment of advanced liver cancer. We are now preparing a Phase III study in this indication. The FDA has agreed with our Phase III study design, which is based on the efficacy shown from our Phase II data in the sub-population of patients with underlying Child Pugh B7 cirrhosis.

Namodenoson is approved for use in Israel under Compassionate Use Program  We recently initiated Namodenosons Compassionate Use Program in Israel, which allows doctors and their patients the option of early access to investigational new drugs under closely controlled and monitored circumstances when a patient who is facing serious illness has exhausted all available treatment options. Namodenoson has been out-licensed for the indications of liver cancer and NASH in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Namodenoson has potential utilization as anti-obesity drug based on new data - New pre-clinical studies of Namodenoson conducted at Hadassah Medical Center demonstrate the drug induces weight loss and normalizes glucose levels in experimental models. Based on these results, Can-Fite filed a PCT patent for Namodenoson as an anti-obesity drug. The global obesity treatment market is expected to exceed $12 billion by 2023 according to Market Research Future.

Piclidenoson progresses in Phase III studies - Piclidenoson is now being evaluated in two Phase III trials in psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, enrolling approximately 400 and 500 patients in each study, respectively. We completed enrollment of over 50% of patients in our psoriasis study. Prior Phase II data of Piclidenoson have been thoroughly reviewed by regulatory agencies prior to the start of our Phase III studies, and the data have been vetted by our distribution partners who have paid upfront and milestone payments in exchange for the right to market Piclidenoson, upon regulatory approval, in their respective markets in Canada, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and China. We look forward to announcing updates for the ongoing trials during the year.

Out-licensing our drugs for non-dilutive funding - Our business strategy is strongly supported by our advanced stage Phase II and Phase III clinical trials and results. The efficacy and safety data produced in over 1,000 patients gives our distribution partners the confidence to enter into partnership agreements with Can-Fite. Upfront and milestone payments from our distribution partners provide non-dilutive funding for Can-Fite, while also building a global distribution network for our drugs. To date, we have received over $18 million in upfront and milestone payments from distribution partners. These established agreements include double-digit royalties upon regulatory approval, as well as the potential for numerous additional payments to Can-Fite based upon achieving clinical regulatory milestones. While we are very pleased to have partnered in some key territories, we aim to sign additional agreements in the largest markets including the U.S., South America, Europe, and Asia. Our clinical development pipeline targets indications with multi-billion-dollar markets.

Additional value creating opportunities with strategic partners - (a) Erectile dysfunction: We have built strong IP assets and preclinical data around our erectile dysfunction drug candidate, CF602 which is well positioned for a development partnership with a pharma company looking to develop a drug in this indication that can safely be used by people living with diabetes; (b) Osteoarthritis in canines: Piclidenoson has recently garnered attention and interest from veterinary medicine companies for osteoarthritis in canines; and (c) Cannabis: We are working with our strategic partner Univo Pharmaceutics to develop new cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. This partnership was strengthened in December 2019, when Univos CEO Golan Bitton joined Can-Fites board of directors. Each of these opportunities have the potential to create additional value for Can-Fite through partnerships, without entering clinical trials directly managed by our Company.

We thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support as we execute on our out-licensing strategy. Leveraging our advanced-stage clinical assets into distribution deals that generate near and long-term non-dilutive funds, we aim to build value for shareholders while developing much needed treatments for people living with chronic diseases.

Sincerely,

Pnina Fishman, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver cancer drug, Namodenoson, recently completed a Phase II trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fites expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "may, "should or "anticipate or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Can-Fites authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Can-Fites actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Can-Fites actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors detailed in Can-Fites filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Can Fite Biopharma News
RSS Feed
Can Fite Biopharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Can Fite Biopharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Can Fite Biopharma News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - DAX, US-Indizes, Euro, Öl und Gold: Was müssen Anleger für 2020 wissen?
Es brodelt schon wieder im Nahen Osten
Amazon  Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Risiko nimmt deutlich zu!
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen
HSBC: Newmont Goldcorp - Steilvorlage für 2020
Tesla mit neuem Rekord
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Can Fite Biopharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Can Fite Biopharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zwei Prozent Negativzinsen könnten in Zukunft zur Normalität werden
Der Konflikt im Iran sorgt für große Unsicherheit an den Börsen
Plötzlich sind die globalen Ölmächte alarmiert
Diese Firma hat bald ein größeres Rechenzentrum als Amazon und Google
Jetzt sind es die Kleinstädte, die teuer werden

News von

Puma & Co.: Jefferies setzt in 2020 auf diese 5 Aktien aus Europa
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Autozulieferer auf der Überholspur: Mit diesem Zertifikat setzen Anleger auf 27 Unternehmen
Krisenangst: Anleger kaufen so viel Gold wie noch nie
Fünf Top-Nebenwerte-Aktien für 2020

Heute im Fokus

DAX kämpft mit 13.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen teilweise deutlich im Minus -- Goldpreis auf höchstem Stand seit 2013 -- Aktien im Fokus: Daimler, Covestro, Merck

Covestro-Aktien knicken ein. Neue Rückrufaktion bei Daimler. Merck sieht globalen Halbleitermarkt 2020 positiv. Sunrise ernennt neuen Finanzchef. Tesla will gleich mehrere Elektroautomodelle in Brandenburg fertigen. Merck-Chef rechnet für 2020 mit Trendwende auf dem Halbleitermarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:12 Uhr
DAX kämpft mit 13.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen teilweise deutlich im Minus -- Goldpreis auf höchstem Stand seit 2013 -- Aktien im Fokus: Daimler, Covestro, Merck
Sonstiges
13:09 Uhr
Rohstoffanleger aufgepasst: So stehen die Chancen für Gold, Silber, Platin und Palladium 2020
Ausland
13:12 Uhr
Gehalt von Apple-Chef Cook fällt für 2019 deutlich geringer aus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Covestro AG606214
Deutsche Telekom AG555750