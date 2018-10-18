Can-Fite CEO to present as Expert Speaker on Namodenoson at NASH Summit Europe 2018

finanzen.net
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, will join other global thought-leaders in the field of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to speak at NASH Summit Europe in Frankfurt, Germany on October 22, 2018. She will deliver her presentation titled, "The Polypharmacological Anti-NASH Effects of Namodenoson are Mediated via De-Regulation of the Wnt/ßcatenin Pathway at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2018.

"I am pleased to be invited to speak at NASH Summit Europe and to share Can-Fites Namodenoson molecular mechanism of action in inhibiting the manifestations of NAFLD/NASH. Namodenoson represents a novel therapy approach for the treatment of NASH and its precursor, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As NAFLD/NASH impact a growing number of people, the industry is coming together in summits like this to accelerate the path to developing and bringing to market effective diagnostics and treatments for patients living with this disease, Dr. Fishman stated.

Can Fite will present pre-clinical data from three experimental animal models showing that the anti-inflammatory, anti-steatotic and anti-fibrogenic effect of Namodenoson are mediated via the Wnt/ß-catenin pathway, highly active in the liver of NAFLD/NASH animals or individuals.

Can-Fites is currently enrolling patients for a Phase II NAFLD/NASH study in three Israeli sites, including Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, and the Rabin Medical Center, Petach Tikva. The Company anticipates the completion of patient enrollment toward the end of 2018 and data release in the first half of 2019.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multibillion-dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction. The Companys lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fites liver cancer drug, Namodenoson, is in Phase II trials for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Companys third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company is investigating additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fites expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "may, "should or "anticipate or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Can-Fites authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Can-Fites actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Can-Fites actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors detailed in Can-Fites filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

