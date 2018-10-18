Can-Fite CEO to present as Expert Speaker on Namodenoson at NASH Summit Europe 2018

Can-Fite
BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology
company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that
address liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its CEO,
Dr. Pnina Fishman, will join other global thought-leaders in the field
of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to speak at NASH
Summit Europe in Frankfurt, Germany on October 22, 2018. She will
deliver her presentation titled, "The Polypharmacological Anti-NASH
Effects of Namodenoson are Mediated via De-Regulation of the
Wnt/ßcatenin Pathway at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2018.
"I am pleased to be invited to speak at NASH Summit Europe and to share
Can-Fites Namodenoson molecular mechanism of action in inhibiting the
manifestations of NAFLD/NASH. Namodenoson represents a novel therapy
approach for the treatment of NASH and its precursor, non-alcoholic
fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As NAFLD/NASH impact a growing number of
people, the industry is coming together in summits like this to
accelerate the path to developing and bringing to market effective
diagnostics and treatments for patients living with this disease, Dr.
Fishman stated.
Can Fite will present pre-clinical data from three experimental animal
models showing that the anti-inflammatory, anti-steatotic and
anti-fibrogenic effect of Namodenoson are mediated via the Wnt/ß-catenin
pathway, highly active in the liver of NAFLD/NASH animals or individuals.
Can-Fites is currently enrolling patients for a Phase II NAFLD/NASH
study in three Israeli sites, including Hadassah Medical Center,
Jerusalem, and the Rabin Medical Center, Petach Tikva. The Company
anticipates the completion of patient enrollment toward the end of 2018
and data release in the first half of 2019.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an
advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform
technology that is designed to address multibillion-dollar markets in
the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction.
The Companys lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase
III trial for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fites liver
cancer drug, Namodenoson, is in Phase II trials for hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for the
treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been
granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track
Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to
potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma.
CF602, the Companys third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the
treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company
is investigating additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment
of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with
experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more
information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
