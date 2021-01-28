  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
28.01.2021 13:00

Can-Fites NASH Indication Highlighted in Webinar by KOL Dr. Harrison: "Namodenoson May Have Big Impact on NASH

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today published a webinar on Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH hosted by Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman and featuring Dr. Stephen Harrison, a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Can-Fites drug candidate Namodenoson completed a successful Phase II study in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH which met its endpoints. The Company is currently preparing a Phase IIb study for Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH, the protocol for which has been designed by Dr. Harrison and other KOLs. To view the webinar, please visit: https://vimeo.com/505573891.

During the webinar, Dr. Harrison commented on Namodenosons potential to treat NASH, stating, "We see via its mechanism of action (MOA) and preclinical models, as well as the positive impact across a broad range of noninvasive tests from the proof of concept Phase IIa trial that this drug candidate has the potential to have a significant impact on fatty liver disease.

Dr. Harrison went on to indicate that future trials of Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH would target the population at greatest risk, those with some degree of fibrosis. He commented that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have given clear criteria for accelerated or conditional approval of a drug which can show either: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, or fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH.

Dr. Harrison is Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, a gastroenterologist, and hepatologist specializing in metabolic liver disease. He served as a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford. Dr. Harrison is a past Associate Editor for both Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He is internationally known for studies in NAFLD/NASH with over 200 peer reviewed publications. Dr. Harrison previously served as a Colonel in the United States Army. Retiring in 2016, he concluded more than 20 years of dedicated service to his country. During his army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consortium, and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fites expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "may, "should or "anticipate or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Can-Fites authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Can-Fites actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Can-Fites actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors detailed in Can-Fites filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Can Fite Biopharma News
RSS Feed
Can Fite Biopharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Can Fite Biopharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Can Fite Biopharma News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmarkt: Impfsorgen verhageln die Stimmung
Vontobel: Interview: Technologie, Rohstoffe, Umwelt - was sind die Favoriten des Jahres 2021?
Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
Daily DAX Prognose: Eine willkommene Korrektur
Schlussquartal hilft Schaeffler im Corona-Jahr - Aktie dennoch angeschlagen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Seien Sie beim exklusiven Online-Expertenabend dabei
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Alles nur ein Spiel bei GameStop? Aktien-Flash Mob versus Shortseller-Profis
Was, wenn Inflation kommt?
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Can Fite Biopharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Can Fite Biopharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese deutschen Städte sind die Gewinner der Krise
Kommt 2021 die Inflation zurück?
Europa bekommt die Quittung für seinen Umgang mit der Corona-Krise
Flucht vor Corona? In der Schweiz wird das Zweit-Haus plötzlich erschwinglich
Beliebt, aber bald verboten? Das Ende des Einfamilienhauses

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Plug Power will neue Aktien ausgeben - so lautet der Kurs
Blackberry mit stärkster Aktienrally seit 27 Jahren: Der Hintergrund
DAX mehr als zwei Prozent im Minus - Stockende Corona-Impfungen setzen Börsen zu
DAX-Chartanalyse: Trendwechsel verschärft sich
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neuer Korridor hat sich etabliert

Heute im Fokus

DAX tief im Minus -- CureVac-Kapitalerhöhung -- SAP-Tochter Qualtrics erhöht Ausgabepreis -- Tesla, Apple und Facebook legen Zahlen vor -- VW, BMW, STMicro im Fokus

EU-Kommission leitet Kartellverfahren gegen Mondelez ein. Allianz bekommt erste Vermögensverwaltungs-Lizenz in China. Novartis bietet Unterstützung bei Produktion von Corona-Impfstoff an. GameStop-Hype beflügelt Kurs von australischer Firma - Börsencode verwechselt. HOCHTIEF-Tochter Flatiron erhält US-Aufträge über 123 Millionen US-Dollar. easyJet startet mit düsteren Aussichten ins neue Jahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen