  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Null Gebühren. Null Spread. Bei allen Orders in DAX- und EURO STOXX 50-Werten. Bis 30.12. an der Börse Stuttgart handeln und Gold Gewinnen!-w-
03.12.2020 13:00

Can-Fite to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that the Companys CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at Benzingas inaugural Global SmallCap Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET on Track 2. Investors interested in viewing Can-Fites presentation may register with free access here for the two-day conference which takes place virtually from December 8-9, 2020.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fites expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "may, "should or "anticipate or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Can-Fites authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Can-Fites actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Can-Fites actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors detailed in Can-Fites filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Can Fite Biopharma News
RSS Feed
Can Fite Biopharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
11.08.2017Can Fite Biopharma BuyMaxim Group
30.11.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
30.03.2015Can Fite Biopharma NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Heute live um 18 Uhr!

Nachhaltigkeit ist mehr als nur ein Trend an der Börse! Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr, wie Sie mit Nachhaltigkeit Renditevorteile erzielen können.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Can Fite Biopharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Can Fite Biopharma News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Virus Update 3. Dezember 2020
Siemens  50er-EMA bietet solide Unterstützung
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Bayer, Continental
ESG vs. VaR: Die Anlagemodelle von Scalable Capital - Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Vorbereitung einer neuen Aufwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Mit 50 für das Alter vorsorgen - so kann es gehen
Ausgezeichneter Vermögensaufbau - Erneut Bestnote von 'Elite Report'
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im November
Das Schuldenwunder
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Can Fite Biopharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Can Fite Biopharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die neuen Spielregeln bei der Modernisierung von Wohneigentum
Überfällige Währungsrevolution  Zentralbankgeld muss neu erfunden werden
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmenthaus prognostiziert Kurssturz bei der Nel Asa-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie hebt ab: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben
DAX-Chartanalyse: An dieser Hürde kommt er nicht vorbei
Newsticker Corona: Türkei meldet zehnten Negativ-Rekord in Folge bei Todesfällen

Heute im Fokus

DAX sinkt -- Rettungspaket belastet TUI-Aktie -- Goldman hebt Tesla auf 'Buy' -- Daimler: Zuversicht für 2021 -- Lufthansa, Bayer, KRONES, SMA Solar im Fokus

Merck KGaA und Artios Pharma kooperieren im Bereich DNA-Reparaturmechanismen. Vodafone will stärker auf Ökostrom setzen. Borussia Dortmund verhandelt mit Profis über weiteren Gehaltsverzicht. Nestlé investiert Milliarden in Klimaschutz. US-Notenbank: Wirtschaft bleibt auf Wachstumskurs. S&P senkt Ausblick für Vivendi auf negativ. Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen