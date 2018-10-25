Can-Fite to Present on its Liver Cancer Drug Namodenoson at the NYC Oncology Investor Conference

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, will present at The NYC Oncology Investor Conference 2018 https://www.nyconcologyconference.com to take place on October 30-31. Her lecture will be delivered on the 31st at 11:40 am.

Dr. Fishman will present the molecular mechanism mediating the anti-cancer effects of Namodenoson and will describe clinical data from the Companys earlier Phase I/II liver cancer study. In addition, she will present the status of the current Phase II study in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, Child Pugh B.

The global Phase II study is being conducted in the U.S., Europe and Israel. Patients with advanced HCC, Child Pugh B, who failed Nexavar (sorafenib) as a first line treatment are treated twice daily with 25 mg of oral Namodenoson or placebo using a 2:1 randomization. The primary endpoint of the Phase II study is Overall Survival (OS). Secondary endpoints include Progression Free Survival (PFS), safety, and the relationship between outcomes and A3AR expression.

Advanced liver cancer is categorized into 3 subclasses including Child Pugh A, mostly treated with Nexavar, Child Pugh B and Child Pugh C. Although a few drugs for the treatment of advanced liver cancer have recently launched, none are specifically aimed at treating patients who have reached the Child Pugh B stage. This represents a major unmet need and potentially positions Namodenoson as an important drug candidate to treat this patient population.

Accumulated safety data to date continues to indicate a favorable safety profile, with no clinically significant novel or emerging events attributed to chronic treatment with Namodenoson.

"We are pleased to present at the NYC Oncology Conference and share with investors our unique approach to treat patients with advanced HCC. This tumor is resistant to chemotherapy whereas Namodenoson has shown in an earlier pre-clinical study to induce specific apoptosis towards the liver cancer cells while sparing the normal liver cells, commented Dr. Pnina Fishman, company CEO.

About Namodenoson

Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Namodenoson is being evaluated in Phase II trials for two indications, as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma, and as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A3AR is highly expressed in diseased cells whereas low expression is found in normal cells. This differential effect accounts for the excellent safety profile of the drug.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multibillion-dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction. The Companys lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fites liver cancer drug, Namodenoson, is in Phase II trials for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Companys third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company is investigating additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

