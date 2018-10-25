Can-Fite to Present on its Liver Cancer Drug Namodenoson at the NYC Oncology Investor Conference

Can-Fite
BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology
company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that
address liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its CEO,
Dr. Pnina Fishman, will present at The NYC Oncology Investor Conference
2018 https://www.nyconcologyconference.com
to take place on October 30-31. Her lecture will be delivered on the
31st at 11:40 am.
Dr. Fishman will present the molecular mechanism mediating the
anti-cancer effects of Namodenoson and will describe clinical data from
the Companys earlier Phase I/II liver cancer study. In addition, she
will present the status of the current Phase II study in patients with
advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, Child Pugh B.
The global Phase II study is being conducted in the U.S., Europe and
Israel. Patients with advanced HCC, Child Pugh B, who failed Nexavar
(sorafenib) as a first line treatment are treated twice daily with 25 mg
of oral Namodenoson or placebo using a 2:1 randomization. The primary
endpoint of the Phase II study is Overall Survival (OS). Secondary
endpoints include Progression Free Survival (PFS), safety, and the
relationship between outcomes and A3AR expression.
Advanced liver cancer is categorized into 3 subclasses including Child
Pugh A, mostly treated with Nexavar, Child Pugh B and Child Pugh C.
Although a few drugs for the treatment of advanced liver cancer have
recently launched, none are specifically aimed at treating patients who
have reached the Child Pugh B stage. This represents a major unmet need
and potentially positions Namodenoson as an important drug candidate to
treat this patient population.
Accumulated safety data to date continues to indicate a favorable safety
profile, with no clinically significant novel or emerging events
attributed to chronic treatment with Namodenoson.
"We are pleased to present at the NYC Oncology Conference and share with
investors our unique approach to treat patients with advanced HCC. This
tumor is resistant to chemotherapy whereas Namodenoson has shown in an
earlier pre-clinical study to induce specific apoptosis towards the
liver cancer cells while sparing the normal liver cells, commented Dr.
Pnina Fishman, company CEO.
About Namodenoson
Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high
affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR).
Namodenoson is being evaluated in Phase II trials for two indications,
as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma, and as a
treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A3AR is highly expressed in
diseased cells whereas low expression is found in normal cells. This
differential effect accounts for the excellent safety profile of the
drug.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an
advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform
technology that is designed to address multibillion-dollar markets in
the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and sexual dysfunction.
The Companys lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase
III trial for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fites liver
cancer drug, Namodenoson, is in Phase II trials for hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and for the
treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been
granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track
Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to
potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma.
CF602, the Companys third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the
treatment of erectile dysfunction in preclinical studies and the Company
is investigating additional compounds, targeting A3AR, for the treatment
of sexual dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with
experience in over 1,000 patients in clinical studies to date. For more
information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about
Can-Fites expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other
things, market risks and uncertainties, its product development efforts,
business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or
prospects. In addition, from time to time, Can-Fite or its
representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally
or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan,
"may, "should or "anticipate or their negatives or other variations
of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these
statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.
These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited
to, various filings made by Can-Fite with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with
the approval of one of Can-Fites authorized executive officers.
Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events,
activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because
forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred,
these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause Can-Fites actual results to differ materially from any
future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Many factors could cause Can-Fites actual activities or results to
differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such
forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results
to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history
of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and
our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at
all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital
needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical
studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development
efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical
trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical
trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates,
and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical
development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product
candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships
and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business
model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the
scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for
intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our
ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual
property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our
industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security
situation in Israel on our business; and risks and other risk factors
detailed in Can-Fites filings with the SEC and in its periodic filings
with the TASE. In addition, Can-Fite operates in an industry sector
where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by
economic and other factors beyond its control. Can-Fite does not
undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
