Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq:ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that SMS
Equipment, a one-stop supplier of a broad range of equipment, production
attachments, as well as parts and service, is using UltiPros reporting
functionality to transform the roles and responsibilities of the Payroll
department.
With locations across Canada, SMS Equipment, the largest dealer of
Komatsu equipment in North America, serves customers in various
industries including construction, forestry, mining, and road & mineral.
Prior to UltiPro, the company was experiencing poor access to payroll
data and analytics, and a lack of direct control over its payroll
process. In addition, the companys HR system relied heavily on
spreadsheets, and there was no consistent process for HCM across the
companys 40 locations. SMS Equipment chose UltiPro to serve its needs
as a growing company with over 2,000 employees, and went live in
November 2013.
"Once we switched to UltiPro, our data-integrity challenges virtually
disappeared as we built reports and configured alerts to pinpoint errors
immediately, said Jen Sutter, Manager of Total Rewards for SMS
Equipment. "UltiPros robust reporting transformed our payroll process
with both standard reports and the ability to easily configure reports
that are specific to our business. Now, we are able to design our
payroll processes to drive accuracy proactively, including an effective
pre-audit process, and multiple checkpoints that elevate our
departments role from administrators to analysts.
UltiPros reporting has been particularly useful in managing the
companys complex payroll. SMS Equipment has many employees that work in
shifts of consecutive weeks on, followed by consecutive weeks off, which
complicates allowances that need to be tracked especially upon leaves of
absence. In addition, employees frequently transfer from one business
unit to another, which also impacts their pay structure and requires
changes to the employees system profile.
"In some cases, we pay allowances by lump sum, rather than by hours
worked, which before UltiPro created the potential for errors, said
Sutter. "With UltiPro, were able to run detail reports for processes
such as auditing profile set up, earnings, deductions, tax details,
arrears and ROE (record of employment) pay dates. We also created a
combined payroll and status-change report that includes fields such as
transfers, salary and rate changes, pay-group changes, new hires, and
scheduled terminations, so we can proactively monitor employee changes.
SMS Equipment also created post-payroll reports that can be run and
exported directly into the systems of the companys benefits carriers,
such as retirement plan providers. According to Sutter, UltiPro has cut
company processing time for this action substantially. Seeking to
maximize the solutions potential, SMS Equipment has even leveraged
UltiPro to support the companys business continuity planning for
payroll.
"Because our nationwide footprint makes our offices vulnerable to
disasters from building damage, wildfires, earthquakes or hurricanes,
our executives mandated that every department have a business continuity
plan, said Sutter. "Payroll is obviously a critical business function
for salaries and benefits. We have configured UltiPro to email the
Manager of Payroll and myself a report every two weeks showing each
employees set up details including banking information and the average
four pay-period earnings. We also have delivered by email an emergency
contact and phone lists. We used some of these reports during a recent
fire-related evacuation, and I sent the relevant reports to operations
managers when we saw emergency conditions develop. Managers also have
access to run these reports on their own, but having the reports emailed
allows us to access the data in the event our servers may be down.
Disasters can unfold rapidly and having the ability to access
information quickly to reach your employees is key.
"SMS Equipments use of UltiPro to transform its payroll operations is a
demonstration of how businesses can benefit from a strong HR and payroll
solution that includes sophisticated reporting capabilities, said Greg
Swick, chief enterprise sales officer at Ultimate. "I am also pleased to
see how UltiPro supports the organizations business continuity plan,
helping SMS Equipment take care of their business and their people.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 37 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent,
and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the
information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990,
Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than
4,200 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortunes 100
Best Companies to Work For list, its seventh consecutive year in the
top 25, and #1 on Fortunes Best Workplaces in Technology list
for the third year in a row. In 2017, Ultimate ranked #7 on Forbes list
of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies; #2 on Peoples 50
Companies That Care list; and the National Customer Service
Association named Ultimate Service Organization of the Year in
the Large Business category. Ultimate has more than 4,100 customers with
employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin Brands, Culligan
International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn,
SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More
information on Ultimates products and services for people management
can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
