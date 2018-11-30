Cannabis REIT to Acquire MedMen Real Estate, Looks to Capitalize on Fast Growing Sector

MedMen
Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) today announced that Treehouse Real Estate
Investment Trust ("Treehouse) has completed its first round of capital
raise at $133 million and will partially use the funds to purchase
properties from the Company.
The newly formed real estate investment vehicle looks to capitalize on
the fast-growing cannabis industry in the U.S. that is projected to grow
to $75 billion in gross sales by 2030, according to Wall Street research
firm Cowen & Co.
"This capital raise further proves the U.S. cannabis industry today is
more investable than ever, said MedMen CEO and Co-founder Adam Bierman.
"MedMens relationship with Treehouse will allow us to unlock
significant value for MedMen shareholders by spinning out our real
estate holdings and deploying the proceeds into accretive growth
opportunities for the Company.
Treehouse is a collaboration between MedMen and Stable Road Capital, a
Venice, California-based investment firm with successful track records
in real estate and cannabis. Treehouse is governed by an independent
board. Treehouse has a management contract with MedMen to oversee
day-to-day operations until Treehouse goes public, at which point
management will be internalized.
It is expected that Treehouses initial sale-leaseback transactions will
occur with MedMen. These potential transactions include real estate
related to retail stores, and cultivation and production facilities. The
Company intends to use the proceeds from the prospective transactions to
assist in funding the buildout of its national footprint that includes
76 retail licenses and 16 cultivation and manufacturing licenses in 12
states. The Company currently operates 16 stores and 3 cultivation and
manufacturing facilities.
Subsequent to the initial transaction, Treehouse will have a three-year
right of first offer on additional MedMen-owned facilities and
development projects. With the launch of Treehouse, MedMen has the
opportunity to significantly reduce future capital expenditures related
to its retail and cultivation licenses.
To provide further details regarding the transaction and strategy behind
Treehouse, MedMen will host an analyst call with Treehouse and Company
officials on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.
Webcast Information:
A live audio webcast of the call will
be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMens website
at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and
will be archived for replay.
Calling Information:
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829
International
Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387
Conference ID: 3585847
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis
company in the U.S. with assets and operations across the country. Based
in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis
industry and is one of the nations largest financial supporters of
progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com
ABOUT TREEHOUSE:
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust,
Inc. is a newly-organized, externally managed real estate investment
company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of
specialized retail and industrial properties leased to experienced,
state-licensed operators for their regulated adult-use and medical-use
cannabis facilities. Treehouse will initially be externally managed and
advised by an affiliate of MedMen Enterprises Inc. Visit http://www.treehousereit.com
ABOUT STABLE ROAD CAPITAL:
Stable Road Capital is a family
office employing an opportunistic approach to fundamental value
investing. The Firm focuses on acquiring and investing in high quality
operating businesses, assets and funds. While the Firm is generally
industry agnostic, Stable Road Capital has dedicated considerable
resources to advising and investing in the cannabis sector, focusing on
large vertically integrated players, individual brands, and industry
specific private equity funds. Visit https://www.stableroadcapital.com/
SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information within
the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also
contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only MedMens beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of MedMens control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not
expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, estimates, "forecasts,
"intends,"anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results "may, "could,"would, "might or
"will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the
proposed sale and leaseback of certain MedMen properties, including the
contemplated timing and terms thereof and the contemplated impact of the
same on the financial position of MedMen.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen is
alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause
the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of
MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions.
Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and
statements are the following: inability to locate suitable acquisition
targets; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; changes
in consumer demand for cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for
cannabis and cannabis products in the markets in which the Company
operates; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation; changes in general economic, business and political
conditions, including changes in the financial markets; risks related to
licensing, including the ability to obtain the requisite licenses or
renew existing licenses for the Companys operations; dependence upon
third party service providers, skilled labor and other key inputs; risks
inherent in the agricultural and retail business; intellectual property
risks; risks related to litigation; dependence upon senior management;
and the other risks disclosed in the Companys public filings. Should
one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize,
or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or
statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
Key assumptions used herein are that the proposed sale and leaseback of
the applicable MedMen properties will be completed, including on the
current terms and anticipated timing. The forward-looking information
and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made
as of the date of this press release, and MedMen does not undertake to
update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements
that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with
applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral
forward-looking information and statements attributable to MedMen or
persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by
this notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006058/en/