  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
19.02.2021 01:54

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today announced the appointment of two new board members to the Companys board of directors, effective February 18, 2021.

Joining the board are Barry Moullet and David Aung. These appointments increase Cannaes total board membership to 11. Mr. Moullet was appointed to Cannaes Compensation Committee of the board and Mr. Aung was appointed to Cannaes Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the board.

"I could not be more excited to welcome and announce the appointment of Barry and David to our Board of Directors, commented William P. Foley, II, Chairman. "Combined, Barry and David bring decades of leadership expertise, inclusive of key leadership roles within Fortune 500 companies, in key results driven areas, such as operations and risk management, adding valuable expertise to Cannaes go forward operations.

Mr. Moullet has more than 35 years of industry expertise, currently serving as a board member for CiCi Pizza and RockSpoon Inc. Previously Mr. Moullet was Chief Supply Chain Officer at Focus Brands Inc. in which he directed the purchase and distribution of $600 million of food, packaging and smallwares for six brands under the Focus Brands umbrella. Prior to his tenure at Focus Brands, Mr. Moullet held several leadership roles at Darden Restaurants, Inc., most recently as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Prior to his tenure with Darden Restaurants, Mr. Moullets previous roles include Vice President of Purchasing for Restaurant Services Inc. and Vice President of Purchasing for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Mr. Moullet received a B.S. in a double major of Chemistry and Marketing from the University of Wisconsin and his M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance from the College of St. Thomas.

Mr. Aung currently serves as an Investment Officer for the City of San Jose Office of Retirement Services. As a seasoned risk and analytics professional having held leadership positions at several leading buy side firms Mr. Aung has a proven track record of adding value to his investment team, extending across multiple asset classes. Prior to his current role, Mr. Aung served as a Principal in the Risk and Analytics Group at KKR Credit and was a Vice President at the Trust Company of the West, a traditional long-only asset manager. Mr. Aung received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California Los Angeles and his M.S. in Financial Engineering from Claremont Graduate University.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services ("FIS), Fidelity National Financial ("FNF), and Black Knight, Inc. ("BKI). Cannaes current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannaes second principal holding is Ceridian ("CDAY), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

Nachrichten zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannae News
RSS Feed
Cannae zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cannae News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cannae News
Werbung

Trading-News

5 Tipps für den Vermögensaufbau | Was jeder Anleger beachten sollte
Preise für deutsche Wohnimmobilien steigen wohl auch 2021
DZ BANK - Brent: Ölpreis zieht weiter dynamisch nach oben - Breakout auf neues Verlaufshoch legt Basis für neuen Trendschub!
Vontobel: ProSiebenSat.1 und Zalando setzen positiven Trend fort
Michelin trotzt Gewinneinbruch mit Zuversicht
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Die Länge des Lockdowns und die Folgen für HelloFresh
Die versteckte Inflation
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Sieben gute Gründe - Wann ist ein Robo Advisor sinnvoll
Jetzt im Magazin: Warten auf den Crash ist keine gute Anlagestrategie
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cannae-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannae Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Lieblingsaktien der Profis  diese Liste wird Sparer interessieren
Daimler machte im Corona-Jahr mehr Gewinn als zuvor
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Wenn Sie Ihr Vermögen so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon
So profitieren Sie vom Superzyklus der Rohstoffe

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält Millionenstrafe
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Deutscher Bank, Commerzbank und Baader Bank
Varta-Aktie: Gut abgesichert zum 31-Prozent-Bonus
DAX schwächer: Europas Anleger auf der Hut - Beiersdorf enttäuscht
DAX-Chartanalyse: 13.600 sollte halten

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Volkswagen erwägt wohl Porsche-IPO -- thyssenkrupp beendet Verkauf-Gespräche der Stahlsparte -- TeamViewer, Airbus, Tesla im Fokus

CTS Eventim steigt bei Impfterminvergabe in NRW ins Boot. Walmart verfehlt Erwartungen. Daimler macht im Corona-Jahr 2020 deutlich mehr Gewinn. Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten. Debatte um AstraZeneca-Impfstoff: Immunologe für dritte Nachimpfung. GameStop-Hype: YouTube-Star 'Roaring Kitty' vor Anhörung verklagt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen