finanzen.net
+++ Heute 300. BNP Paribas-Sendung "Born Akademie". Seien Sie beim Jubiläum dabei und erfahren was die Charts gerade verraten +++
26.08.2020 22:12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of IPO Over-Allotment Option of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannae Holdings, Inc. ("Cannae or the "Company) (NYSE: CNNE) today announced that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC II) has completed the issuance of an additional 16,703,345 units pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters over-allotment option in connection with FTAC IIs initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $167,033,450 to FTAC II and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $1,467,033,450.

The Sponsor of FTAC II is Trasimene Capital FT, LP II, an affiliate of Trasimene Capital Management, LLC, led by William P. Foley, II. Cannae has an approximately 15% limited partnership interest in Trasimene Capital FT, LP II and an indirect economic interest in 15% of the founder shares, which equates to an indirect economic interest in 3% of the outstanding shares of common stock after this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on August 18, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of Credit Suisse, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, telephone: (800)-221-1037 or by emailing: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or by emailing: dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is a holding company engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Mr. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $100 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services ("FIS), Fidelity National Financial ("FNF) and Black Knight, Inc. ("BKI). Cannaes current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannaes second principal holding is Ceridian ("CDAY), which Mr. Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 11% of Ceridian representing approximately 16.1 million shares. Cannaes third largest holding is approximately 6 million shares and equivalents in CoreLogic ("CLGX).

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: risks associated with its investment in FTAC II and Trasimene Capital FT, LP II and FTAC IIs ability to complete a business combination, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our split-off from Fidelity National Financial, Inc., including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility related to the tax-free nature of the split-off and the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act, as well as the risk and uncertainties related to the success of our externalization.

Nachrichten zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.08.20
Cannae: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Ausblick: Cannae präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Cannae legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
Ausblick: Cannae öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.02.20
Cannae mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
Ausblick: Cannae stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannae News
RSS Feed
Cannae zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cannae News

06.08.20Ausblick: Cannae präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
08.08.20Cannae: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
08.08.20Cannae Holdings. Inc. (CNNE) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Cannae News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und nur noch bis Ende August Prämie sichern
RWE-Umbau schreitet erfolgreich voran
Börsenspiel Trader 2020  Jetzt mitmachen und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally ausdehnen
Vontobel: Video: Apple - Durch den Aktien-Split zum Allzeithoch  wie geht es weiter?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Corona Performance im Vergleich
Cash is King? Von wegen.
Der wahre Wert des Goldes
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Cannae-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannae Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Chili-con-Carne-Index verspricht das Ende der Corona-Inflation
Der Fluch des Dax  Was hinter der merkwürdigen Schwäche der Neulinge steckt
Bescheiden oder verschwenderisch  So viel Platz verbrauchen Sie zum Leben
Die Ruhe nach dem Lockdown verharmlost den drohenden Wohlstandsknick
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bestes Mini-Signal seit Wochen
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Newsticker Corona: Sachsen gegen einheitliche Regelung bei Familienfeiern
DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturbelebung nach Corona

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Dow schließt freundlich -- Tesla-Aktie erreicht neues Allzeithoch -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown, ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus

Argentinien will mit IWF über neuen Kredit verhandeln. HAMBORNER REIT hält an Dividendenvorschlag fest. Facebook weitet Zusammenarbeit mit Medien auf Deutschland aus. US-Abgeordnete fordern Trumps Finanzunterlagen von der Deutschen Bank. Lufthansa kündigt 80 Verträge zur Altersteilzeit. Evonik kauft Katalysator-Spezialisten für mehrere hundert Millionen Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Dow schließt freundlich -- Tesla-Aktie erreicht neues Allzeithoch -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown, ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus
Geld
22:07 Uhr
Xtrackers Erfahrungen: Die ETF-Sparte der DWS Group im Test
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie erreicht neues Allzeithoch nach Analystenkommentar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
NIOA2N4PB
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
XiaomiA2JNY1
Deutsche Telekom AG555750