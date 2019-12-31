finanzen.net
06.07.2020 23:11

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Dun & Bradstreets Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae) today announced that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet), a Cannae portfolio company, closed the previously announced initial public offering of 90,047,612 shares of common stock, which includes 11,745,340 shares of common stock issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares in full. The offering was priced at $22.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $2,381,047,464 when combined with the $400,000,000 aggregate proceeds from the concurrent private placement and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreets shares of common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DNB on July 1, 2020.

Following the closing of the offering and concurrent private placement, Dun & Bradstreet used a portion of the net proceeds therefrom to redeem all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock and repay a portion of its 10.250% Senior Unsecured Notes outstanding due 2027. Dun & Bradstreet intends to use the remaining net proceeds as set forth in the prospectus relating to the initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as joint lead book running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and TD Securities also acted as book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Academy Securities and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering was declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission on June 30, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or
  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae is a diversified holding company which boasts a strong track record of both operating and investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Dun & Bradstreet, 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC, OCharleys, LLC, AmeriLife Group, LLC, and Coding Solutions Topco, Inc. (inclusive of T-System Holding, LLC).

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreets Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in the conditions resulting from the outbreak of a pandemic such as the novel COVID-19 ("COVID-19); the overall impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 and measures to curb its spread, including the effect of governmental or voluntary mitigation measures such as business shutdowns, social distancing, and stay-at-home orders; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our split-off from Fidelity National Financial, Inc., including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility related to the tax-free nature of the split-off and the Investment Company Act of 1940; and risks and uncertainties related to the success of our externalization.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors and other sections of the Companys Form 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

