Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement in Partnership with an Investor Group Including CC Capital and Thomas H. Lee to Acquire Dun & Bradstreet

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today
announced it has entered into a definitive agreement in partnership with
an investment consortium (the "Consortium) including CC Capital and
Thomas H. Lee Partners along with a group of distinguished investors to
acquire Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB).
Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by
Dun & Bradstreets Board of Directors, Dun & Bradstreet shareholders
will receive $145.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own, in
a transaction valued at $6.5 billion including the assumption of $1.1
billion of Dun & Bradstreets net debt.
William P. Foley II, Chairman of Cannae Holdings, said, "In an
increasingly data-driven world, Dun & Bradstreets insight-driven
business model and interconnectivity across industries has positioned
the company for continued success. We are excited to grow the Company,
increase operating efficiencies and improve the DNB customer experience
by providing enhanced business solutions.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of committed cash
provided by The Consortium, as well as debt financing that has been
committed to by BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and RBC Capital Markets.
The Transaction is expected to close within six months, subject to Dun &
Bradstreet shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and other
customary closing conditions. The Dun & Bradstreet board is unanimously
recommending that stockholders vote to adopt the merger agreement at an
upcoming special meeting of the stockholders.
Upon the completion of the Transaction, Dun & Bradstreet will become a
privately held company and shares of Dun & Bradstreet common stock will
no longer be listed on any public market.
About Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Cannae is a diversified holding company with over $1 billion in book
value in assets and boasts a strong track record of investing in a
diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity
investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings,
LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC.
Principals at Cannae have successfully acquired over 100 companies with
aggregate consideration in excess of $30 billion for Fidelity National
Financial. Inc., Cannae and related companies over the last 20 years.
More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet helps companies around the world improve their business
performance. The global leader in commercial data and analytics, we
glean insight from data to enable our customers to connect with the
prospects, suppliers, clients and partners that matter most. Since 1841,
companies of every size rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage
risk and reveal opportunity.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical
facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes,
intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's
beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently
available to, management. Because such statements are based on
expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not
statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those
projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements
are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition
candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily
be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in
integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating
subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of
our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our Split-Off from
FNF, including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility
related to the tax-free nature of the Split-Off and the Investment
Company Act of 1940; our ability to complete the transaction described
in this release; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding
Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors and other sections of the
Companys Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
