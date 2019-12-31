finanzen.net
+++ DAX, Öl, Gold - viele spannende Themen heute 19 Uhr in der Chart-Sendung Rendezvous mit Harry. Diskutieren Sie mit BNP Paribas und
Trader Harald Weygand +++-w-
11.05.2020 13:12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Filing of S-1

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae) today announced that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. ("FTAC) has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of 75,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, consisting of one share of FTACs Class A common stock, and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one share of FTAC Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. FTAC has applied to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WPF.U.

Cannae and THL FTAC LLC ("THL FTAC), an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL), have each entered into a forward purchase agreement with FTAC in which Cannae and THL FTAC will each purchase shares of FTACs Class A common stock in an aggregate share amount equal to 15,000,000 shares of Class A common stock (or a total of 30,000,000 shares of Class A common stock), plus an aggregate of 5,000,000 redeemable warrants (or a total of 10,000,000 redeemable warrants) to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $150.0 million (or a total of $300.0 million), or $10.00 per Class A common stock, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of the initial business combination.

Sponsors of FTAC are Bilcar FT, LP, an affiliate of Bilcar Limited Partnership, and Trasimene Capital FT, LP, an affiliate of Trasimene Capital Management, LLC, both led by William P. Foley, II. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of Credit Suisse, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, telephone: (800)-221-1037 or by emailing: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or by emailing: dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is a diversified holding company which boasts a strong track record of both operating and investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC, OCharleys, LLC, AmeriLife Group, LLC, and Coding Solutions Topco, Inc. (inclusive of T-System Holding, LLC). More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our split-off from Fidelity National Financial, Inc., including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility related to the tax-free nature of the split-off and the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act, as well as the risk and uncertainties related to the success of our externalization.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors and other sections of the Companys Form 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.20
Cannae legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
Ausblick: Cannae öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.02.20
Cannae mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.02.20
Ausblick: Cannae stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
10.08.19
Cannae: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Ausblick: Cannae legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
11.05.19
Cannae öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannae News
RSS Feed
Cannae zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cannae News

09.05.20Cannae legte Quartalsergebnis vor
07.05.20Ausblick: Cannae öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
09.05.20Cannae Holdings. Inc. (CNNE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Cannae News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK -Die Kapriolen des Schwarzen Goldes - Kommt die 2. Monster Welle? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Infineon, Heidelberg Cement
Corona-Virus Update 11. Mai 2020
Apple  Auf dem Weg zum Rekordhoch
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
ETF-Sparplan starten: So einfach geht's
Bechtle profitiert vom Homeoffice-Trend - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Reaktion auf Börsenturbulenzen - Was lernen wir aus der Corona-Krise?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cannae-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannae Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bald wieder schuldenfrei  so nutzen Sie die Privatinsolvenz für sich
2,1 Millionen Deutsche stehen vor dem Ruin
Im Hotel schlafen, im Supermarkt versorgen  damit muss man rechnen
Diese Aktien sind jetzt schon Gewinner  und versprechen noch größere Profite
So bekommen Sie für Ihr Haus eine lebenslange Rente  und wohnen weiter darin

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt zurück -- Bitcoin stürzt vor Halving-Event ab -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- K+S meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Nordex erneut in roten Zahlen -- Henkel, LEG, Carl Zeiss im Fokus

BVB geschwächt ins Derby: Reus fällt aus, Can und Witsel fraglich. Deutsche Bank stärkt Kapitalbasis durch neue Nachranganleihe. easyJet und Flughafen Heathrow besorgt über Quarantänevorschrift. ABB liefert Lkw-Elektroladestationen nach Norwegen. VW-Absatz in Deutschland fällt im April um 67 Prozent. Britische Kartellaufsicht prüft Harrogate-Übernahme durch Danone.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:36 Uhr
DAX fällt zurück -- Bitcoin stürzt vor Halving-Event ab -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- K+S meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Nordex erneut in roten Zahlen -- Henkel, LEG, Carl Zeiss im Fokus
Ausland
13:10 Uhr
Apple beginnt mit Wiedereröffnung der Geschäfte in 4 US-Bundesstaaten
Sonstiges
13:15 Uhr
Deshalb gerät der Eurokurs unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914