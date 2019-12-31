finanzen.net
14.02.2020 13:45
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market open on Friday, February 21, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 12:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13698012. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 28, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Companys website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Companys website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is a diversified holding company which boasts a strong track record of both operating and investing a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC and Coding Solutions Topco, Inc. (inclusive of T-System Holding, LLC).

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; risks associated with our split-off from Fidelity National Financial, Inc., including limitations on our strategic and operating flexibility related to the tax-free nature of the split-off and the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act, as well as the risk and uncertainties related to the success of our externalization.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors and other sections of the Companys Form 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

