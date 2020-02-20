  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
09.02.2021 13:30

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 10151933. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Companys website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Companys website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services ("FIS), Fidelity National Financial ("FNF), and Black Knight, Inc. ("BKI). Cannaes current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannaes second principal holding is Ceridian ("CDAY), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

Nachrichten zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannae News
RSS Feed
Cannae zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr live!

Der Bitcoin erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch und geht auf die 50.000er-Marke zu. Wie nachhaltig diese Entwicklung ist und wie Sie vom Bitcoin-Hype profitieren können, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cannae News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cannae News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisenmarkt: Fiskalpaket der US-Regierung weiter im Fokus
Weekly Goldpreis Prognose: 1.900 USD realistisch?
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, Vonovia, Merck KGaA
5 Tipps für den Vermögensaufbau | Was jeder Anleger beachten sollte
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend markiert neues Rekordhoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das beste Portfolio: Wie Profis jetzt investieren
CleanTech: Saubere Technologien gegen den Klimawandel
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Risiken
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cannae-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannae Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dax auf dem Weg zu 15.000 Punkten  so steigen Sie jetzt noch ein
Dax auf 15.000 und die Bitcoin-Tesla-Connection
Wir haben ein intaktes markttechnisches Umfeld
Auf ewig im Nachteil? So erreichen Sie Ihre finanzielle Freiheit
So wehren Sie sich gegen Notdienst-Abzocker

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bilfinger-Aktie springt hoch nach Übernahmegerüchten
VW-Aktie, Rheinmetall & Co.: Fünf deutsche Aktien-Kauf-Tipps mit jüngst erhöhten Kurszielen
Zeichen stehen auf Aufschwung: Ethereum-Futures seit heute handelbar
Top Dividenden: Diese Unternehmen schütten riesige Gewinne aus - Wo Sie zugreifen sollten
Goldpreis: Wachsende Skepsis unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt zurück -- QIAGEN: Quidel prüft wohl Zusammenschluss -- Bitcoin und Ether mit neuen Allzeithochs -- TUI, Ceconomy, TeamViewer, ams, OSRAM, Home24, TOTAL, adidas im Fokus

Canopy Growth rutscht tief in die roten Zahlen - Umsatz toppt Erwartungen. RWE schließt langfristigen Ökostrom-Liefervertrag mit ASML. Apple und Samsung bauen Vorsprung als führende Chip-Käufer aus. LANXESS-Aktie schwach - Barclays: Lonza-Sparte wäre attraktiv gewesen. Nissan rechnet mit geringerem Jahresverlust. Yara verdient im Schlussquartal mehr. DMG MORI nach Gewinneinbruch "vorsichtig optimistisch".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen