  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
01.12.2021 00:36

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Portfolio Conference on December 8-9, 2021

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today announced that the Company will host its Portfolio Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference agenda is available on the Companys investor relations website at https://investor.cannaeholdings.com/ and includes details for the presentations being held each day and which are also outlined below:

December 8th: Ceridian, Sightline Payments, Fidelity National Financial, Alight, Paysafe and Black Knight

December 9th: Optimal Blue, System1 and Dun & Bradstreet

In addition, Cannaes management team will participate in a presentation on December 9th at 11:20am PT / 2:20pm ET, followed by an exclusive interview with Cannaes Chairman Bill Foley at 11:50am PT / 2:50pm ET.

All of the presentations will be live streamed at CNNE Portfolio Conference 2021, which is also accessible via the Companys website at https://investor.cannaeholdings.com/.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. Cannaes current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), in which Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares or an approximately 16% interest. Cannaes second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), in which Cannae owns 10 Million shares representing an approximately 7% interest. Cannae holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 8% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 50 million shares, or approximately 10%, of Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT), as well as 8 million Alight warrants. Cannaes other principal holdings include Optimal Blue and Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns approximately 20% and 33%, respectively.

Nachrichten zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.11.21
Cannae präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.11.21
Ausblick: Cannae präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.08.21
Cannae öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Cannae-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
03.08.21
Ausblick: Cannae gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
12.05.21
Cannae stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Ausblick: Cannae gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
Cannae präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.02.21
Ausblick: Cannae informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannae News
RSS Feed
Cannae zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannae Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cannae News

09.11.21Cannae Holdings. Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
08.11.21Ausblick: Cannae präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
10.11.21Cannae Holdings. inc (CNNE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
11.11.21Cannae präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02.11.21Earnings Preview: Cannae Holdings. Inc. (CNNE) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
10.11.21Cannae Holdings. Inc. (CNNE) Reports Q3 Loss. Misses Revenue Estimates
Weitere Cannae News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Omikron im Fokus  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
DZ BANK - Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Neue Runde im Streit Russland gegen Twitter
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Klassenunterschied
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Aufzeichnung des Online-Seminars "Der Deutsche Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS - eine der letzten Zinsoasen"
Aktuelle Turbulenzen beim Dax
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cannae-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannae Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bis zu 42 Prozent Rabatt auf Galaxy-Handys & Co.
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Fraktion FOMO oder Jäger der Jahrhundert-Ideen?
Das Ende des Teilzeit-CEOs und die perfekte Aktie für alle Eltern

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Crash: Wette auf einen flotten Steigflug
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Stirbt die Weihnachtsrally den Virentod?
Der Morgen kompakt: Neue Corona-Maßnahmen zeichnen sich ab, Daimler, SAP und Deutsche Telekom
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Furcht vor Omikron-Virus beherrscht Europas Börsen
DAX im plus: Europas Börsen nach Ausverkauf auf Stabilisierungskurs

Heute im Fokus

Corona-Sorgen: DAX schließt in Rot -- US-Handel endet schwach -- Moderna-CEO warnt vor geringerer Vakzin-Wirksamkeit bei Omikron -- VW--Abwärtstrend gewinnt an Fahrt -- Nordex, KION, CANCOM im Fokus

Vonovia-Vorstand will Bezugsrechte bei Kapitalerhöhung voll ausüben. JENOPTIK vor weiterem Wachstum. VERBIO wird für das laufende Geschäftsjahr optimistischer. Gravierende Sicherheitslücken in Büro-Druckern von HP entdeckt. Daimler und Stellantis steigen bei Factorial ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Verhandlungsergebnisse und künftigen Pläne der Ampelkoalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen