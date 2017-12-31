+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces T-Systems Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today announced that Bob Wilhelm, has been named T-Systems new Chief Executive Officer. Wilhelm will leverage his extensive knowledge and expertise in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management to propel T-System forward as it continues its significant growth in the episodic care technology and services market.

"Bob has a strong track record of successfully growing businesses, establishing strong client relationships and effectively managing technology enabled businesses in the healthcare services industry, said Brent Bickett, President of Cannae Holdings. "He will build on the foundational elements that T-System has established in its documentation and coding businesses and we are confident he is the right leader to take the company to the next level.

With more than two decades of executive experience, Wilhelm brings T-System a wide range of healthcare and technology expertise from time spent in leadership positions within healthcare market leaders, including Cerner and Trizetto. Most recently, Wilhelm served as CEO of Adreima, a revenue cycle management services company, where he led the successful scaling of the business into a full-service partner to healthcare organizations.

Wilhelms collaborative spirit and passion for partnering with providers to achieve better outcomes come to T-System at an important time in the companys history as it continues to be a leader in providing departmental documentation solutions and technology enabled services to hospital-based emergency departments, free-standing emergency and urgent care centers.

"I am thrilled to join T-System at this exciting time of significant growth and opportunity within the healthcare industry, said Wilhelm. "As the market leader in emergency and urgent care technology and services, T-System delivers solutions to providers that improves quality of care financial outcomes. I am eager to collaborate with this remarkable team to continue building upon its impressive legacy in the episodic care market while pursuing new market opportunities to provide exceptional technology enabled solutions across additional healthcare venues.

Wilhelm earned a bachelors degree in accounting from Georgetown University, beginning his professional career with KPMG, later earning an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in strategic management, marketing and economics.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors and other sections of the Companys Form 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

