Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae or the "Company) today
announced that Bob Wilhelm, has been named T-Systems new Chief
Executive Officer. Wilhelm will leverage his extensive knowledge and
expertise in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management to
propel T-System forward as it continues its significant growth in the
episodic care technology and services market.
"Bob has a strong track record of successfully growing businesses,
establishing strong client relationships and effectively managing
technology enabled businesses in the healthcare services industry, said
Brent Bickett, President of Cannae Holdings. "He will build on the
foundational elements that T-System has established in its documentation
and coding businesses and we are confident he is the right leader to
take the company to the next level.
With more than two decades of executive experience, Wilhelm brings
T-System a wide range of healthcare and technology expertise from time
spent in leadership positions within healthcare market leaders,
including Cerner and Trizetto. Most recently, Wilhelm served as CEO of
Adreima, a revenue cycle management services company, where he led the
successful scaling of the business into a full-service partner to
healthcare organizations.
Wilhelms collaborative spirit and passion for partnering with providers
to achieve better outcomes come to T-System at an important time in the
companys history as it continues to be a leader in providing
departmental documentation solutions and technology enabled services to
hospital-based emergency departments, free-standing emergency and urgent
care centers.
"I am thrilled to join T-System at this exciting time of significant
growth and opportunity within the healthcare industry, said Wilhelm.
"As the market leader in emergency and urgent care technology and
services, T-System delivers solutions to providers that improves quality
of care financial outcomes. I am eager to collaborate with this
remarkable team to continue building upon its impressive legacy in the
episodic care market while pursuing new market opportunities to provide
exceptional technology enabled solutions across additional healthcare
venues.
Wilhelm earned a bachelors degree in accounting from Georgetown
University, beginning his professional career with KPMG, later earning
an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in strategic
management, marketing and economics.
About Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number
of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon
Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. More information about Cannae
can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical
facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes,
intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's
beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently
available to, management. Because such statements are based on
expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not
statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those
projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements
are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition
candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily
be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in
integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating
subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of
our operating subsidiaries.
This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed
in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information, "Risk Factors
and other sections of the Companys Form 10-Q,10-K and other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
