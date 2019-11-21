finanzen.net
21.11.2019 22:25
Bewerten
(0)

Cannagistics, Inc., Corporate Update Regarding Year-End 10-K Filing

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cannagistics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: "CNGT) (the "Company or "Cannagistics) continues to work on the year end audit and Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Our internal accounting firm was involved in conflicting commitments and had limited resources this caused a delay in compiling the necessary information to complete the necessary financial work for the Company. As a result of this, the Company has retained a new internal accounting firm, Ms. Jona Barnes, E.A., a Partner at Mallett & Barnes Tax Service of San Diego, CA to complete the accounting necessary to complete the Audit being done by our current PCOAB Auditing Firm, BMKR, LLP.

It is anticipated that the Audit and Form 10-K filing will be completed on December 6, 2019.

James Zimbler, President of Cannagistics stated, "Everyone at the Company has been working diligently to complete the year end filing. Bringing on a highly competent professional to take over from our previous accountant will allow us to complete the process.

About Cannagistics: Cannagistics is a Nevada based, cannabis-based logistics company with an operating entity in Mississauga, Ontario, along with a joint venture partnership that gives access to the necessary licenses for CBD delivery as well as license and distribution agreements for intellectual property as developed by Dr. Babak "Bobby Ghalili, the companys Medical Director.

The company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT.

Cannagistics has the following websites:

www.cannagisticsinc.com
www.cannagistics.io
www.global3pl.io

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu Cannagistics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cannagistics News
RSS Feed
Cannagistics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cannagistics Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cannagistics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cannagistics News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Durchbruch bei der Alzheimerforschung?
TecDAX: Zwei Neuaufnahmen möglich
Nordex setzt aufs Ausland
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei der Aktie des Online-Tickethändlers?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - EMA50 Stunde
Bayer  Vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cannagistics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cannagistics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Am saubersten putzt die elektrische Acht-Euro-Zahnbürste
So ändert George Soros seine Anlagestrategie
Schnäppchen-Handy am Black Friday finden? Das müssen Sie beachten
Wohnungsbau in Deutschland hat seinen Zenit überschritten

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie ITM Power hebt ab. Was ist da los?
Gewinngiganten: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt - das sind unsere sechs Favoriten
Altersvorsorge in Gefahr: Pensionskasse der Steuerberater ist am Ende - Weitere Pleiten drohen
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie stürzt ab: So will Merz den Konzern retten - was Anleger wissen sollten
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus

Attacken gegen McDonald's-Belegschaft in den USA - Mitarbeiter klagen. Amazons 'Dash-Regal' bestellt automatisch Artikel nach. Delta bekräftigt Interesse an Alitalia. Teurer Deal: PayPal kauft Prämienplattform Honey. Technische Störung bei Netflix behoben. Xerox will Kauf von HP nicht aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:19 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Sonstiges
22:08 Uhr
Nach Türkei-Vorstoß: Nächste europäische Notenbank deckt sich mit Gold ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
NEL ASAA0B733
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
Allianz840400