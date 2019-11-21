Cannagistics, Inc., Corporate Update Regarding Year-End 10-K Filing

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cannagistics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: "CNGT) (the "Company or "Cannagistics) continues to work on the year end audit and Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Our internal accounting firm was involved in conflicting commitments and had limited resources this caused a delay in compiling the necessary information to complete the necessary financial work for the Company. As a result of this, the Company has retained a new internal accounting firm, Ms. Jona Barnes, E.A., a Partner at Mallett & Barnes Tax Service of San Diego, CA to complete the accounting necessary to complete the Audit being done by our current PCOAB Auditing Firm, BMKR, LLP.

It is anticipated that the Audit and Form 10-K filing will be completed on December 6, 2019.

James Zimbler, President of Cannagistics stated, "Everyone at the Company has been working diligently to complete the year end filing. Bringing on a highly competent professional to take over from our previous accountant will allow us to complete the process.

About Cannagistics: Cannagistics is a Nevada based, cannabis-based logistics company with an operating entity in Mississauga, Ontario, along with a joint venture partnership that gives access to the necessary licenses for CBD delivery as well as license and distribution agreements for intellectual property as developed by Dr. Babak "Bobby Ghalili, the companys Medical Director.

The company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT.

Cannagistics has the following websites:

www.cannagisticsinc.com

www.cannagistics.io

www.global3pl.io

