04.08.2021 17:30

Cantaloupe, Inc. to Showcase Newest Products and Services at The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans at Booth #1231

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) ("Cantaloupe or the "Company), will be demonstrating its latest products and services during the NAMA Show 2021 at Booth #1231.

When:

 

August 18 - 20, 2021

 

 

 

What:

 

Conference Panels and Presentations  Where to Find Cantaloupe, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

08.18.21  Track: Taking Trends to The Bank (8:00 a.m.  8:45 a.m.)  The Future of Convenience Services: Are You Now a Retailer? This Fireside Chat is part of the "Taking Trends to the Bank conference track and will look at what the future holds, how the collision of traditional retail and unattended is emerging, new trends, and whats next for your business. Join these industry executives and leaders who will share their outlook on how this industry is not only poised for its biggest comeback, but a surge in self-service models for the future.

 

 

Moderator: Sean Feeney, CEO, Cantaloupe, Inc. Panelists: Josh Rosenberg, CEO, Threeboysstrong, LLC: Lance Whorton, President and CEO, Imperial Vending

 

 

 

 

 

08.18.21  Track: Taking Trends to the Bank (9:00 a.m.  9:45 a.m.)  The New Landscape of Payments Acceptance  The world of fintech has changed dramatically. This panel will discuss how current circumstances will dictate which forms of payment will prevail in convenience services. Topics include the future of cash, digital payments, contactless payments systems, and cryptocurrency. Come find out what is a trend, what is here to stay, and what will impact your business.

 

 

Moderator: Ravi Venkatesan, CTO, Cantaloupe, Inc.; Panelists: Jeff Beach, VP of Merchant Sales & Solutions, Visa; Michael Coffey, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Canteen; Nicolas Cabrera, Chief Product Officer, Bakkt

 

 

 

 

 

08.18.21  Track: Community Connection: (2:45 p.m.  3:15 p.m.) Marketing Hacks: Getting Consumers to Spend More  Servicing a location extends beyond dropping off products and hoping for the best. Technology is changing the consumer experience and their expectations in how they purchase goods and services from any company. Marketing can be an important part in creating brand awareness, communicating with consumers/clients, advertising to increase traffic or sales, and even communicating the unique value of your business. Come hear techniques from a panel of marketing experts and discuss them in round tables.

 

 

Moderator: Elyssa Steiner, VP of Marketing, Cantaloupe, Inc.; Panelists: Juan Jorquera, CMO, Vagabond; VP of Marketing, C. J. Recher, Five Star Food Service

 

 

 

 

 

08.18.21  Track: Education & Engagement: (2:45 p.m. -3:15 p.m.) Consumer Trends Driving Acceleration in the Adoption of Unattended Retail Models  New technologies and shifts in consumer expectations are driving the adoption of the unattended retail model. Retail business owners need to consider these trends as vital to the future in how they both meet and engage the consumer at the point of sale. This is where innovation has enabled countless opportunities for forward-thinking organizations, to drive incremental revenue streams via payments and new products. In this session well explore consumer trends found in a Cantaloupe Research Study conducted in partnership with CITE Research, along with payment trends Discover has seen across their ecosystem. These data points will collide to provide a true look at what the future holds for consumer expectations in unattended retail.

 

 

Speakers: Elyssa Steiner, VP of Marketing, Cantaloupe, Inc.; Becca Spark, Lead Product Delivery, Discover

 

 

 

 

 

08.20.21  Small Business Operator Friday Presentations (9:00 a.m.  10:00 a.m.) Four exclusive Small Operator presentations focused on growing and improving your business. Companies presenting include, Cantaloupe, Inc.; The Hershey Company; Mondelez; and Vistar.

 

 

Presenter for Cantaloupe, Inc.: Bunny Proof, Director of Inside Sales

 

 

 

Where:

 

The NAMA Show 2021

 

 

New Orleans, Louisiana

 

 

 

Registration:

 

For more details on the conference and for registration information, please visit: https://www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow21/

