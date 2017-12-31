Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Canteen, winner of the USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) TESLA Sweepstakes, announced today it will donate proceeds from the Grand Prize to two of its beloved charities.

While excited about the idea of adding a supercharged and innovative TESLA to its company fleet, Maggie Fisher, Canteen VP of Marketing, called the decision an easy one.

"As a leader in unattended retail solutions, we are honored to work closely and support organizations in the communities we serve. This is a win-win, she said.

Fisher said proceeds from the sale of the TESLA will be split between Aspire Coffeeworks, a dynamic social enterprise providing meaningful work to adults with disabilities, and Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility located on a 1,000 acre campus west of Chicago providing a safe home for children and teens in need.

USAT, a leader in cashless payments, consumer engagement and business logistics technology for the unattended retail market, provides one of the industrys most comprehensive, secure and turnkey enterprise solutions which seeks to increase sales, operational efficiencies and consumer loyalty.

"Canteen has long been one of our most valued partners, and we were thrilled when they won the TESLA. We are equally delighted with their decision to use this sweepstakes to help charities, said Maeve McKenna Duska, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Development.

About Canteen:

Canteen is the only national vending operating company and the largest in the US, operating 200 branches across the country. Based in Charlotte, NC, Canteen is an operating company of Compass Group North America, the leading foodservice and support services company with $17 billion in revenues in 2017. www.canteen.com

About USAT:

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. USA Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have 85 United States and foreign patents in force; and have agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.

