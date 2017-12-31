Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Canteen, winner of the USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) TESLA
Sweepstakes, announced today it will donate proceeds from the Grand
Prize to two of its beloved charities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307006426/en/
While excited about the idea of adding a supercharged and innovative
TESLA to its company fleet, Maggie Fisher, Canteen VP of Marketing,
called the decision an easy one.
"As a leader in unattended retail solutions, we are honored to work
closely and support organizations in the communities we serve.
This
is a win-win, she said.
Fisher said proceeds from the sale of the TESLA will be split between
Aspire Coffeeworks, a dynamic social enterprise providing meaningful
work to adults with disabilities, and Mooseheart, a residential
childcare facility located on a 1,000 acre campus west of Chicago
providing a safe home for children and teens in need.
USAT, a leader in cashless payments, consumer engagement and business
logistics technology for the unattended retail market, provides one of
the industrys most comprehensive, secure and turnkey enterprise
solutions which seeks to increase sales, operational efficiencies and
consumer loyalty.
"Canteen has long been one of our most valued partners, and we were
thrilled when they won the TESLA.
We are equally delighted with
their decision to use this sweepstakes to help charities, said Maeve
McKenna Duska, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic
Development.
About Canteen:
Canteen is the only national vending operating company and the largest
in the US, operating 200 branches across the country. Based in
Charlotte, NC, Canteen is an operating company of Compass Group North
America, the leading foodservice and support services company with $17
billion in revenues in 2017. www.canteen.com
About USAT:
USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider
of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service
retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless
acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort
Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect,
an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition
of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic
route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising,
inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions.
Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions
for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. USA
Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have 85 United States and foreign
patents in force; and have agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase
Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others.
For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.
