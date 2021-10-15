  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022: Bitte stimmen Sie für finanzen.net zero und finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! -w-
15.10.2021 19:00

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger with Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead) announced that at its special meeting of stockholders held today, conducted by means of a virtual meeting held live over the internet, Capstead stockholders approved the merger transaction (the "Merger) in which Capstead will merge with and into Rodeo Sub I, LLC ("Merger Sub), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (f/k/a Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc.) ("FBRT), pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into among Capstead, FBRT, Merger Sub and Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., FBRTs external manager ("BSP), on July 25, 2021, and amended on September 22, 2021. At the special meeting, approximately 74.19% of Capsteads outstanding shares of common stock ("Capstead Common Stock) were voted, with approximately 98.12% of the votes cast in favor of the Capstead merger proposal.

Highlights of the Merger

  • The Merger is expected to close prior to market open on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • At the effective time of the Merger, each issued and outstanding share of Capstead Common Stock will be converted into the right to receive (i) from FBRT, 0.3288 newly-issued shares of common stock of FBRT ("FBRT Common Stock), (ii) from FBRT, cash consideration of $0.21 per share and (iii) from BSP, cash consideration of $0.73 per share. FBRT will pay cash in lieu of any fractional shares of FBRT Common Stock that would otherwise have been received as a result of the Merger.
  • In addition, as a result of the Merger, each outstanding share of Capstead 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Capstead Series E Preferred Stock) will be converted into the right to receive one newly-classified share of FBRT 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("FBRT Series E Preferred Stock).
  • Both Capstead Common Stock and Capstead Series E Preferred Stock are expected to be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) after the close of trading on October 18, 2021. FBRT Common Stock and FBRT Series E Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "FBRT and "FBRT PRE, respectively, on October 19, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "would, "could, or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include or may relate to statements about the benefits of the proposed Merger, the expected timetable for completing the proposed Merger and statements that address operating performance, events or developments that Capstead expects or anticipates will occur in the future. These statements are based on Capsteads current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; Capstead can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Capsteads expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed Merger; risks related to the disruption of managements attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger; the availability of suitable investment or disposition opportunities; changes in interest rates; the availability and terms of financing; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and financial condition of Capstead and the industries in which it operates; general financial and economic conditions, which may be affected by government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; market conditions; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of Capstead; and other factors, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Merger filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on September 7, 2021, as supplemented on September 23, 2021, and October 6, 2021, Capsteads most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by Capstead with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only as of the date such statements are made. Except as required by law, Capstead does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this communication, whether to reflect new information, future events, changes in assumptions or circumstances or otherwise.

About Capstead

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a mortgage REIT that earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Nachrichten zu Capstead Mortgage CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Capstead Mortgage News
RSS Feed
Capstead Mortgage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Capstead Mortgage CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.07.2015Capstead Mortgage HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2015Capstead Mortgage BuyMaxim Group
29.01.2015Capstead Mortgage HoldWunderlich
14.06.2012Capstead Mortgage sector performRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2012Capstead Mortgage outperformRBC Capital Markets
31.07.2015Capstead Mortgage BuyMaxim Group
08.02.2012Capstead Mortgage outperformRBC Capital Markets
31.07.2015Capstead Mortgage HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.01.2015Capstead Mortgage HoldWunderlich
14.06.2012Capstead Mortgage sector performRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Capstead Mortgage CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Capstead Mortgage News

07.10.21Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Interim Common Dividend of $0.014 Per Share
13.10.21Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Merger
16.09.21Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.0725 Per Share and Series E Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share
Weitere Capstead Mortgage News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - CompuGroup Medical digitalisiert den Gesundheitssektor
M&A pusht JP Morgan-Gewinn
Bank of America  Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Noch bis 13.09.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Quartalssplitter - Die Inflation ist zurück
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wert statt Wachstum
Eyb & Wallwitz: FED sorgt für Adrenalin an den Aktienmärkten
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Capstead Mortgage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Capstead Mortgage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

EEG-Umlage sinkt, Strompreis stagniert  so können Sie trotzdem sparen
Wie Erdogan die Lira immer weiter an den Abgrund führt
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Kann jetzt der Anstieg der Strompreise gestoppt werden?
Betrug beim Online-Banking  vor diesen fünf Maschen sollten Sie sich schützen

News von

BASF, Daimler, Allianz: Die drei nachhaltigsten DAX-Dividendenzahler im Anlage-Check
Kaufalarm: Zehn Aktien, die Sie jetzt haben sollten
Plug Power-Aktie startet durch: Gleich zwei große Partner gefunden
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie nach Kurssturz: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Zielzone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Goldman Sachs mit Gewinnsprung -- VW-Absatz im September deutlich tiefer -- SEC wohl nicht gegen BTC-ETF -- Lufthansa, Drägerwerk, Moderna im Fokus

Verwertungsgesellschaft will von Google Millionenbetrag für 2022. AstraZeneca: Kombination aus Tremelimumab und Imfinzi erreicht Ziele in Leberkrebs-Studie. IG Metall droht Opel-Mutter Stellantis mit massivem Konflikt. BioNTech und Pfizer beantragen in Europa Impfstoff-Zulassung für Kinder. Porsche setzt im dritten Quartal weniger Pkw ab. Rio Tinto erwartet bei mehreren Rohstoffen geringere Fördermengen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis ziehen Sie vor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen