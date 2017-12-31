finanzen.net
19.09.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

CAR-T Pioneer Dr. Stephan A. Grupp to Join Cellectis Clinical Advisory Board

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that Stephan A. Grupp, MD, Ph.D., a leading pediatric oncologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Chief of the Section of Cellular Therapy and Transplant at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) joined the Companys Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).

Dr. Grupp is a world-renowned pediatric oncologist and cancer researcher who initiated the first pediatric CAR T-cell trial for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at CHOP in 2012. He also delivered CAR T-cell therapy to the first pediatric patient in the world, paving the way for clinical development of engineered T-cell therapies. Dr. Grupp then led the first multicenter global study of Kymriah®, which became the first CAR-T therapy to receive approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Dr. Grupp is one of the true pioneers that have marked the history of CAR T-cell therapies whose decades of work and distinction as a true visionary will continue to shape and inform the future of these transformative therapies in the service of pediatric patients suffering from cancer, said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis CEO. "His experience in pediatric oncology and groundbreaking work in CAR-T therapy will be an enormous asset for Cellectis CAB, and his firm belief in Cellectis unique approach lends additional credence to our innovative work developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

"Over the course of my career, I have devoted a great deal of attention to both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies for pediatric cancer patients, and I believe universal CAR-T products can change the paradigm of cancer treatment and address urgent unmet medical needs. I have great hopes that allogeneic CAR-T therapy can open up treatment options for patients who dont have enough T-cells to undergo an autologous CAR-T therapy, or who live in regions where the technology is not available, added Dr. Grupp. "My mission throughout my career has been to change the standard of care for pediatric patients who are battling difficult cancers, so joining Cellectis CAB presents a unique opportunity to strategically guide and advance the development of these lifesaving therapies.

Dr. Grupp is Chief of the Cell Therapy and Transplant Section, Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Director of Translational Research for the Center for Childhood Cancer Research and Medical Director of the Stem Cell Laboratory at CHOP, as well as an attending physician in the Cancer Center at CHOP, where he has worked for more than two decades. Dr. Grupp completed a pediatric residency at Boston Childrens Hospital, and a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Childrens Hospital. He also completed a research fellowship in immunology at Brigham and Womens Hospital.

Dr. Grupp has published numerous papers on various therapies for the treatment of children with cancers, including CAR T-cell therapies, and has been honored by numerous prestigious organizations for his work, including the American Society of Pediatric Hematology / Oncology and American Pediatric Society.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing  built on its flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile  Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

So rockt ein wikifolio-Trader die Börse

Über 150 % Kurszuwachs. Simon Weishar ist einer der erfolgreichsten wikifolio-Trader. Warum sein Depot durch die Decke geht, erklärt er ab 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar am Donnerstag Abend.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Alle Kosten im Überblick.
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Börsengigant Alibaba: Nicht nur an der Börse ein Schwergewicht
Die KGV-Falle
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Bullen bekommen noch eine Chance
Vontobel: Rohöl: Neue Kooperation soll steigende Preise verhindern
Evotec  im Korrekturmodus
ING Markets: DAX vor Durchbruch?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Damit Maaßen kommen kann, muss ausgerechnet ein Topexperte gehen
Die Anleger bleiben entspannt. Wird die Gefahr unterschätzt?
Anleger reagieren erstaunlich gelassen auf den Handelskrieg
V-Bank_Geldanlagecheck_Footer
Deutsche Großstädter kaufen Häuser aus Angst und Verzweiflung

News von

Dax: Hohe Crash-Gefahr - Jetzt droht der Absturz auf 10.700 Punkte
Investieren wie Warren Buffett: Fünf deutsche Top-Value-Aktien
Commerzbank-Aktie: RBC-Analysten - Übernahme durch Deutsche Bank ist wahrscheinlicher geworden
Zehn Jahre Lehman-Pleite: Kommt der Crash zurück? Wie sich Anleger jetzt schützen
Deutsche Bank senkt ihr Ziel für den Dax

News von

Universum-Ranking: Das sind die attraktivsten Arbeitgeber der Welt 2018
Für die Zukunft gerüstet: Wie deutsche Banken und ihre Kunden an Kriegen und Krisen verdienen
Bill Gates will das meiste seines Vermögens zu spenden - so gibt er den Rest für teure Autos und Luxushäuser aus
23 Länder, in denen man für Geld einen Pass oder eine Elite-Staatsbürgerschaft kaufen kann
Mit dieser Strategie will ein Konzern aus China adidas, PUMA und Nike schwächen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Schaeffler bestätigt Gesamtausblick -- Linde-Praxair-Fusion rückt näher -- Ceconomy: Gewinnwarnung -- Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus

GEA ernennt neuen Vorstandschef. Covestro-Chef hat Ziele für Akquisitionen im Blick. May wohl gegen EU-Vorschlag zu Irland. IBM will 'Black Box' der Künstlichen Intelligenz lüften.Amazon verstärkt mit Supermarkt-Kauf Angriff auf Walmart in Indien. RBC hebt Commerzbank auf 'Outperform' und Kursziel an - CoBa-Aktie im Aufwind.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19.09.18
DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Schaeffler bestätigt Gesamtausblick -- Linde-Praxair-Fusion rückt näher -- Ceconomy: Gewinnwarnung -- Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19.09.18
Bei Einstieg vor dem Alibaba-Börsengang: So viel hätten Anleger verdienen können
Ausland
19.09.18
Amazon plant offenbar 3000 kassiererlose Läden bis 2021
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
EVOTEC AG566480
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000