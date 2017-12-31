CAR-T Pioneer Dr. Stephan A. Grupp to Join Cellectis Clinical Advisory Board

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells
(UCART), today announced that Stephan A. Grupp, MD, Ph.D., a leading
pediatric oncologist at Children's
Hospital of Philadelphia and Chief of the Section of Cellular
Therapy and Transplant at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
joined the Companys Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).
Dr. Grupp is a world-renowned pediatric oncologist and cancer researcher
who initiated the first pediatric CAR T-cell trial for acute
lymphoblastic leukemia at CHOP in 2012. He also delivered CAR T-cell
therapy to the first pediatric patient in the world, paving the way for
clinical development of engineered T-cell therapies. Dr. Grupp then led
the first multicenter global study of Kymriah®, which became the first
CAR-T therapy to receive approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA).
"Dr. Grupp is one of the true pioneers that have marked the history of
CAR T-cell therapies whose decades of work and distinction as a true
visionary will continue to shape and inform the future of these
transformative therapies in the service of pediatric patients suffering
from cancer, said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis CEO. "His experience in
pediatric oncology and groundbreaking work in CAR-T therapy will be an
enormous asset for Cellectis CAB, and his firm belief in Cellectis
unique approach lends additional credence to our innovative work
developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies.
"Over the course of my career, I have devoted a great deal of attention
to both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies for pediatric
cancer patients, and I believe universal CAR-T products can change the
paradigm of cancer treatment and address urgent unmet medical needs. I
have great hopes that allogeneic CAR-T therapy can open up treatment
options for patients who dont have enough T-cells to undergo an
autologous CAR-T therapy, or who live in regions where the technology is
not available, added Dr. Grupp. "My mission throughout my career has
been to change the standard of care for pediatric patients who are
battling difficult cancers, so joining Cellectis CAB presents a unique
opportunity to strategically guide and advance the development of these
lifesaving therapies.
Dr. Grupp is Chief of the Cell Therapy and Transplant Section, Director
of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Director of Translational Research
for the Center for Childhood Cancer Research and Medical Director of the
Stem Cell Laboratory at CHOP, as well as an attending physician in the
Cancer Center at CHOP, where he has worked for more than two decades.
Dr. Grupp completed a pediatric residency at Boston Childrens Hospital,
and a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute and Childrens Hospital. He also completed a research
fellowship in immunology at Brigham and Womens Hospital.
Dr. Grupp has published numerous papers on various therapies for the
treatment of children with cancers, including CAR T-cell therapies, and
has been honored by numerous prestigious organizations for his work,
including the American Society of Pediatric Hematology / Oncology and
American Pediatric Society.
