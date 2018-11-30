Carbon Yield Fund Wins 2019 Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge

Morgan Stanleys Institute for Sustainable Investing and Northwestern
Universitys Kellogg School of Management in the U.S. today announced
that Carbon Yield Fund was named the winner of the 2019 Kellogg-Morgan
Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge. The team was one of 12
finalists competing in the Challenge at Morgan Stanleys Hong Kong
offices on Friday. The team proposed a solution to help reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by increasing organic farming practices.
The Carbon Yield Fund would provide loans to Midwestern farms in the
United States that begin the organic certification process, then
monetize emissions reductions associated with regenerative organic
agriculture through an aggregated carbon offset program, documenting and
marketing credits on behalf of the farmers. This additional revenue
would help offset transition costs for farms and return capital to the
funds investors.
Now in its ninth year, the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing
Challenge is an annual global competition designed to inspire future
leaders to develop innovative financial vehicles to help address
environmental, social and governance challenges. The 12 finalist teams
were selected from 365 students, hailing from 50 countries. They
represent 80 graduate schools and their projects targeted impact in 31
countries.
"We continue to be inspired by the level of creativity and passion
embedded in these student proposals that aim to help solve some of the
most complex issues facing the world today and in the future, said
Matthew Slovik, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley.
"The impressive proposal articulated by the Carbon Yield Fund
demonstrates that by bringing creativity to finance, we can make
meaningful progress on pressing social and environmental challenges.
The winning team consisted of Tom Fields, David Mallett, Claire Pluard
and Sam Schiller from the United States.
This years runner-up was the Grey to Green Fund, who proposed a
solution to help reduce hotels water consumption throughout the United
States. They designed a multi-asset fund that would act as a market
aggregator for hotel greywater infrastructure.
"One of my favorite parts about the challenge is seeing the diverse set
of solutions that are brought to the table by these future leaders,
said Dave Chen, Principal & CEO, Equilibrium Capital and Adjunct
Professor of Finance, Kellogg School of Management. "We want to
congratulate the 12 finalist teams, our winners and each of the 365
students that entered the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing
Challenge. They challenged themselves to create investment strategies
that can help deliver positive impact.
The Challenge seeks to inspire the next generation of sustainable
investing practitioners, connect emerging leaders with industry
professionals, and foster greater emphasis on sustainable finance at
graduate schools around the world. More information on this years
finalists and winner can be found on Morgan
Stanley's website. You can also follow the conversation on social
media with #SIChallenge.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm
providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries,
the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
About The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing
The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing builds scalable
finance solutions that seek to deliver competitive market rate returns
while driving positive environmental and social impact. The Institute
creates innovative financial products, thoughtful insights and capacity
building programs that help maximize capital to create a more
sustainable future. For more information about the Morgan Stanley
Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.
About Kellogg School of Management
The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University develops
brave leaders who inspire growth in people, organizations and markets.
Based just outside of Chicago, the school is a global leader in
management education, renowned for its distinctive thought leadership
and pioneering approach to learning. Kellogg offers an innovative
portfolio of programs: four Full-Time MBA programs including leading
one-year program and joint degree programs with the engineering, law and
medical schools; a Part-Time MBA Program; the premier Executive MBA
global network; and extensive non-degree Executive Education programs.
To learn more about Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
University, please visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu.
