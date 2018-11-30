finanzen.net
Kursschwankungen - warum die größte Angst der deutschen Sparer so fatal ist-w-
12.04.2019 17:08
Bewerten
(0)

Carbon Yield Fund Wins 2019 Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Morgan Stanleys Institute for Sustainable Investing and Northwestern Universitys Kellogg School of Management in the U.S. today announced that Carbon Yield Fund was named the winner of the 2019 Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge. The team was one of 12 finalists competing in the Challenge at Morgan Stanleys Hong Kong offices on Friday. The team proposed a solution to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing organic farming practices.

The Carbon Yield Fund would provide loans to Midwestern farms in the United States that begin the organic certification process, then monetize emissions reductions associated with regenerative organic agriculture through an aggregated carbon offset program, documenting and marketing credits on behalf of the farmers. This additional revenue would help offset transition costs for farms and return capital to the funds investors.

Now in its ninth year, the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge is an annual global competition designed to inspire future leaders to develop innovative financial vehicles to help address environmental, social and governance challenges. The 12 finalist teams were selected from 365 students, hailing from 50 countries. They represent 80 graduate schools and their projects targeted impact in 31 countries.

"We continue to be inspired by the level of creativity and passion embedded in these student proposals that aim to help solve some of the most complex issues facing the world today and in the future, said Matthew Slovik, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley. "The impressive proposal articulated by the Carbon Yield Fund demonstrates that by bringing creativity to finance, we can make meaningful progress on pressing social and environmental challenges.

The winning team consisted of Tom Fields, David Mallett, Claire Pluard and Sam Schiller from the United States.

This years runner-up was the Grey to Green Fund, who proposed a solution to help reduce hotels water consumption throughout the United States. They designed a multi-asset fund that would act as a market aggregator for hotel greywater infrastructure.

"One of my favorite parts about the challenge is seeing the diverse set of solutions that are brought to the table by these future leaders, said Dave Chen, Principal & CEO, Equilibrium Capital and Adjunct Professor of Finance, Kellogg School of Management. "We want to congratulate the 12 finalist teams, our winners and each of the 365 students that entered the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge. They challenged themselves to create investment strategies that can help deliver positive impact.

The Challenge seeks to inspire the next generation of sustainable investing practitioners, connect emerging leaders with industry professionals, and foster greater emphasis on sustainable finance at graduate schools around the world. More information on this years finalists and winner can be found on Morgan Stanley's website. You can also follow the conversation on social media with #SIChallenge.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing builds scalable finance solutions that seek to deliver competitive market rate returns while driving positive environmental and social impact. The Institute creates innovative financial products, thoughtful insights and capacity building programs that help maximize capital to create a more sustainable future. For more information about the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.

About Kellogg School of Management

The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University develops brave leaders who inspire growth in people, organizations and markets. Based just outside of Chicago, the school is a global leader in management education, renowned for its distinctive thought leadership and pioneering approach to learning. Kellogg offers an innovative portfolio of programs: four Full-Time MBA programs including leading one-year program and joint degree programs with the engineering, law and medical schools; a Part-Time MBA Program; the premier Executive MBA global network; and extensive non-degree Executive Education programs. To learn more about Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, please visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu.

This material was published on April 12, 2019 and has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. This material was not prepared by the Morgan Stanley Research Department and is not a Research Report as defined under FINRA regulations. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, "Morgan Stanley"), Members SIPC, recommend that recipients should determine, in consultation with their own investment, legal, tax, regulatory and accounting advisors, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, regulatory and accounting characteristics and consequences, of the transaction. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives.

This material contains forward-looking statements and there can be no guarantee that they will come to pass. Information contained herein is based on data from multiple sources and Morgan Stanley makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of data from sources outside of Morgan Stanley. References to third parties contained herein should not be considered a solicitation on behalf of or an endorsement of those entities by Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors do not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving legal matters.

© 2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Members SIPC. All rights reserved.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Wachsende Konjunktursorgen
Morgan Stanley: Bei sinkenden Renditen sind diese Sektoren ein gutes Investment
Angesichts wachsender Sorgen gegenüber der Lage der Weltwirtschaft suchen immer mehr Anleger nach sicheren Häfen. Aus diesem Grund erfreuen sich insbesondere Staatsanleihen großer Beliebtheit, was die Renditen jedoch fallen lässt. Verschiedene Börsenexperten empfehlen deshalb die folgenden Sektoren.
09.04.19
Unterstützung von Shortselling? Lyft droht Morgan Stanley mit Klage (finanzen.net)
09.04.19
Lyft will Morgan Stanley verklagen (ARD)
01.04.19
Marktexperte: Nach einem Handelsdeal sollten Anleger schnell Gewinne mitnehmen (finanzen.net)
13.03.19
Diese Konsequenzen zieht Morgan Stanley aus den Sorgen vor einer weiteren Korrektur (finanzen.net)
13.03.19
Magdalena Stoklosa im Interview: Chefanalystin von Morgan Stanley erklärt das Problem der Investmentbanken Europas (Handelsblatt)
20.02.19
Boeing, Nestle und Co.: Sechs Top-Aktien der Morgan Stanley-Analysten (Börse Online)
08.02.19
Morgan Stanley: Hier sollten Anleger ihr Geld im Jahr 2019 investieren (finanzen.net)
01.02.19
Ein Stern geht auf: Daimler-Aktie dank Morgan Stanley auf der Überholspur (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Morgan Stanley News
RSS Feed
Morgan Stanley zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Morgan Stanley

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10.09.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.03.2018Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.2017Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.2017Morgan Stanley overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.2019Morgan Stanley HoldHSBC
02.01.2019Morgan Stanley Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Morgan Stanley NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.01.2018Morgan Stanley HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
20.01.2016Morgan Stanley SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.07.2011Morgan Stanley underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2009Morgan Stanley underperformCalyon Securities Inc.
31.08.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial
28.07.2005Morgan Stanley underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Morgan Stanley nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Morgan Stanley News

01.04.19Marktexperte: Nach einem Handelsdeal sollten Anleger schnell Gewinne mitnehmen
13.03.19Diese Konsequenzen zieht Morgan Stanley aus den Sorgen vor einer weiteren Korrektur
11.04.19Morgan Stanley: Bei sinkenden Renditen sind diese Sektoren ein gutes Investment
09.04.19Unterstützung von Shortselling? Lyft droht Morgan Stanley mit Klage
21.03.19Deutsche Bank im deutschen Fusionsgeschäft abgeschlagen
13.03.19Magdalena Stoklosa im Interview: Chefanalystin von Morgan Stanley erklärt das Problem der Investmentbanken Europas
09.04.19Lyft will Morgan Stanley verklagen
12.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Procter &amp; Gamble. Netflix. Costco. Morgan Stanley and Canadian Pacific
11.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UBS. Nomura. JPMorgan. HSBC and Morgan Stanley
13.03.19Is Amazon a friend or foe of the auto industry? Morgan Stanley isn't sure
Weitere Morgan Stanley News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Sondersituation beim Rohöl - wie geht es weiter? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
HSBC: Nach JPMorgan rücken nun die Netflix-Zahlen in den Fokus
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF  Ein Wegweiser für Sie!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: H&M auf Erholungskurs?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erobert Marke zurück
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 13. bis 19. April 2019
Nikkei - starke Charttechnik und die Hoffnung Jefta
US-Rohöl (WTI): Ölpreis tankt Kraft für den nächsten Ausbruch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Morgan Stanley-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Morgan Stanley Peer Group News

17:13 UhrJP-Morgan-Aktie legt kräftig zu: JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen im ersten Quartal
17:04 UhrWDH/ROUNDUP/JPMorgan mit Rekordzahlen: Über 9 Milliarden Dollar Quartalsgewinn
16:22 Uhr"Robuste Pipeline": JPMorgan zuversichtlich für deutschen IPO-Markt
16:20 UhrHSBC says number of jobs moved so far due to Brexit is tiny
16:02 UhrJPMorgan (JPM) Q1 Earnings Beat on Rates. Debt Underwriting
15:48 UhrROUNDUP/JPMorgan mit Rekordzahlen: Über neun Milliarden Dollar Quartalsgewinn
15:47 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturoptimismus und Bankenbilanzen beflügeln Börse
15:47 UhrHSBC says number of jobs moved so far due to Brexit is tiny
15:42 UhrWeidmann - Geschäftsmodelle müssen bei Bankenfusionen tragfähig sein
15:34 UhrWall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results. big energy deal

News von

Radfahrer ignorieren 90 Prozent der Regeln
Griechenland kann sich jetzt günstiger verschulden als die USA
So wetten Sie auf den Kaffeepreis
Teures Südtirol? Nur hier sind Ferienwohnungen noch günstig
Nach der Bauflation kommt jetzt die Bauklemme

News von

Wiener Börse im Aufwind: Fünf Aktien aus Österreich mit viel Luft nach oben
DAX: Wie weit die Kruse jetzt steigen können
Value-Aktien: Mehrwert durch Substanz - die besten Qualitätstitel
Investitionen in Batteriefabrik gestrichen: Wie schlecht läuft es bei Tesla wirklich?
Deutsche Post-Aktie: Milliardenschweres Gerichtsverfahren gewonnen

News von

US-Militär: Im Kampf um einen Milliardenauftrag hat Amazon gerade zwei Konkurrenten ausgestochen
Apple, Google und Netflix verzichten auf eine Anforderung bei Bewerbern - es könnte bald branchenweiter Standard werden
Krise, welche Krise? BMW verkauft mehr Autos denn je - und kommt einem deutschen Rivalen immer näher
Microsoft soll China geholfen haben, eine düstere Künstliche Intelligenz zu entwickeln
Im Silicon Valley droht ein "Exodus junger Arbeitskräfte" - es wird immer härter, neue Talente anzuwerben

Heute im Fokus

DAX um 12.000 Punkte -- Dow höher -- US-Richter fordert Bayer zur Mediation in Glyphosat-Prozessen auf -- Carl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Prognose für EBIT-Marge im Gesamtjahr -- AIXTRON im Fokus

Wells Fargo steigert Quartalsgewinn. JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen in Q1. Tesla nimmt Model 3 für 35000 Dollar wieder aus Online-Angebot. Uber nimmt Kurs auf die Börse. Covestro bestätigt EBITDA-Prognose. Drägerwerk mit deutlich höherem Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt .

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:43 Uhr
DAX um 12.000 Punkte -- Dow höher -- US-Richter fordert Bayer zur Mediation in Glyphosat-Prozessen auf -- Carl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Prognose für EBIT-Marge im Gesamtjahr -- AIXTRON im Fokus
Nebenwerte
17:11 Uhr
Small Caps - Investieren in chancenreiche Nebenwerte und die besten SDAX-Aktien
Aktie im Fokus
17:13 Uhr
JP-Morgan-Aktie legt kräftig zu: JPMorgan übertrifft Erwartungen im ersten Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11