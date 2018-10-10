finanzen.net
10.10.2018
CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. Achieves Highest Medicare Quality Rating

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.s Medicare Advantage plan in Florida achieved 5-stars  the highest possible rating  from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2019 plan year. This marks the second time that the CarePlus Medicare Advantage HMO, offered statewide in Florida, achieved the 5-star rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

"Keeping our members healthy is at the heart of all that we do, and were honored and proud to have that work recognized by CMS, said CarePlus Regional President Bruno Piquin. "Were especially grateful to our more than 117,000 members in Florida, to the caring physicians who partner with us to offer high quality medical care to our members, and to our 900-plus employees who work tirelessly to offer the best possible customer experience for our members.

The Medicare 5-Star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov. The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have the flexibility to switch to a CarePlus 5-star rated Medicare Advantage plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than being limited to the AEP.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five categories, including:

  • Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines
  • Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
  • Member experience with the health plan
  • Member complaints and changes in the health plans performance
  • Health plan customer service

CarePlus has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Florida for 18 years. Most of their plans feature many benefits at no additional cost to its members, like a 24-hour nurse advice line, preventive care and screenings, and membership in the SilverSneakers Fitness Program, one of the nations leading exercise programs for older adults.

People who are Medicare-eligible can find out more about CarePlus Health Plans by contacting 1-855-450-1352, TTY 711 or visiting www.careplushealthplans.com.

About CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is a recognized leader and innovator in health care delivery that has been in operation in the state of Florida for 18 years. CarePlus is committed to enriching the health care experience for consumers and business partners through the provision of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Special Needs HMO health plans.

Based in Miami, Fla., the company offers a broad choice of Medicare Advantage plans and has more than 117,300 Medicare Advantage members located throughout Florida.

More information can also be available at: www.careplushealthplans.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

CarePlus is a HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

H1019_FLHKCDVEN_M

20.09.18
Fitbit Partners With Humana, Unviels Fitbit Care Platform (Zacks)
20.09.18
Humana (HUM) Expands Pact With Fitbit to Rein in Claim Cost (Zacks)
19.09.18
Fitbit announces new Care platform for health plans, expands Humana partnership (MarketWatch)
28.08.18
Humana (HUM) Launches Center for Digital Health Enhancement (Zacks)
27.08.18
Humana (HUM) Hits 52 Week High: Will the Rally Continue? (Zacks)
24.08.18
Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members (Zacks)
17.08.18
Humana hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Humana (HUM): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions (Zacks)

