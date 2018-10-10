CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. Achieves Highest Medicare Quality Rating

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.s Medicare Advantage plan in Florida
achieved 5-stars the highest possible rating from the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2019 plan year. This marks
the second time that the CarePlus Medicare Advantage HMO, offered
statewide in Florida, achieved the 5-star rating. CarePlus is a
subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).
"Keeping our members healthy is at the heart of all that we do, and
were honored and proud to have that work recognized by CMS, said
CarePlus Regional President Bruno Piquin. "Were especially grateful to
our more than 117,000 members in Florida, to the caring physicians who
partner with us to offer high quality medical care to our members, and
to our 900-plus employees who work tirelessly to offer the best possible
customer experience for our members.
The Medicare 5-Star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans
nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with
five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated
each year and may change from one year to the next.
CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and
Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov.
The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October
15 and runs through December 7.
Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have
the flexibility to switch to a CarePlus 5-star rated Medicare Advantage
plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than
being limited to the AEP.
CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and
health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The
rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five
categories, including:
-
Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines
-
Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
-
Member experience with the health plan
-
Member complaints and changes in the health plans performance
-
Health plan customer service
CarePlus has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Florida for 18
years. Most of their plans feature many benefits at no additional cost
to its members, like a 24-hour nurse advice line, preventive care and
screenings, and membership in the SilverSneakers
Fitness Program, one of the nations leading exercise programs for
older adults.
People who are Medicare-eligible can find out more about CarePlus Health
Plans by contacting 1-855-450-1352, TTY 711 or visiting www.careplushealthplans.com.
About CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.
CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is
a recognized leader and innovator in health care delivery that has been
in operation in the state of Florida for 18 years. CarePlus is committed
to enriching the health care experience for consumers and business
partners through the provision of Medicare Advantage and Medicare
Advantage Special Needs HMO health plans.
Based in Miami, Fla., the company offers a broad choice of Medicare
Advantage plans and has more than 117,300 Medicare Advantage members
located throughout Florida.
More information can also be available at: www.careplushealthplans.com.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
CarePlus is a HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus
depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based
on a 5-star rating system.
H1019_FLHKCDVEN_M
