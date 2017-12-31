27.08.2018 18:04
Carl L. Kempner, Jr. & Melody Bryant to Join GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that it has agreed to the assignment of the separate accounts of Trevor, Stewart, Burton & Jacobsen,(TSB&J), a firm with over $90 million in assets under management for private wealth clients, endowments and foundations. Carl Kempner, Jr. and Melody Bryant will join GAMCO in September to manage the portfolios for TSB&J clients.

Mr. Kempner has managed portfolios for individuals, pension plans and trusts for over 40 years with such firms as Herzfeld & Stern, Drexel Burnham, and Hamershlag Kempner & Co. Melody Bryant, formerly Co-Chairman of BKF Capital and a portfolio manager and Managing Director at Neuberger Berman will also join GAMCO to manage client portfolios. They will be based in GAMCOs Rye, New York office.

Mr. Kempner is the great grandson of Carl Loeb, founder of the pre-eminent investment bank, Loeb Rhoades, which dates back to 1937.

Founded in 1974, TSB&J is a top-down, large capitalization equity manager which invests in high quality businesses using risk mitigation strategies. Their low turnover portfolios are managed to maximize tax efficiencies.

Commenting on his appointment, Carl Kempner said, "I have known Mario Gabelli for nearly 40 years and have always admired his talent. We look forward to working with him and the GAMCO team. Melody and I are delighted to join GAMCO as we embark on this new stage in our careers.

Doug Jamieson, President of Gabelli Asset Management, said: "We are pleased to have Melody and Carl join GAMCO. They have the experience and the dedication to clients that we welcome at GAMCO. We look forward to their contributions to the firm. In addition, we will continue to seek RIA firms to join our organization.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst style of investment.

