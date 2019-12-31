finanzen.net
06.07.2020 22:30

CarMax Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market "Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CarMax, Inc. (the "Company or "CarMax) (NYSE:KMX), has been notified that TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC Capital) has made an unsolicited "mini-tender offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of CarMaxs common stock, or less than 1% of the outstanding common stock of the Company as of May 31, 2020. TRC Capitals offer price of $82.50 per share in cash is approximately 4.71% lower than the $86.58 per share closing price for the Companys common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE) on June 26, 2020, the last trading day before the commencement of TRC Capitals mini-tender offer.

CarMax does not endorse TRC Capitals unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer, or its mini-tender offer documents.

CarMax recommends shareholders not tender their shares in response to TRC Capitals offer, or, if shareholders have already tendered shares, they withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in the TRC Capital mini-tender offer documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

TRC Capitals mini-tender offer seeks less than 5% of CarMaxs outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosures and procedural protections required under U.S. federal securities laws for larger tender offers. The Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) has cautioned investors that some bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices "hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price. The SECs cautionary advice to investors regarding these offers is on its website at: http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

Shareholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares of CarMax common stock, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC Capitals mini-tender offer.

CarMax encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SECs letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at:

http://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm

and Information Memo Number 01-27 issued by the NYSE on Sept. 28, 2001 at:

https://www.nyse.com/publicdocs/nyse/markets/nyse/rule-interpretations/2001/01-27.pdf

regarding the dissemination of mini-tender offer materials.

CarMax requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC Capitals mini-tender offer related to CarMax common stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nations largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and now the majority of its customers can enjoy a personalized car buying experience, including the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 215 stores nationwide, and during the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution readers that the statements contained in this release about our future business plans, operations, challenges, opportunities or prospects, including without limitation any statements regarding expectations for the TRC Capital tender offer or our common stock, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "outlook, "plan, "predict, "should, "will and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Such forward-looking statements are based upon managements current knowledge and assumptions about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are the following:

  • The effect and consequences of the Coronavirus public health crisis on matters including U.S. and local economies; our business operations and continuity; the availability of corporate and consumer financing; the health and productivity of our associates; the ability of third-party providers to continue uninterrupted service; and the regulatory environment in which we operate.
  • Changes in general or regional U.S. economic conditions.
  • Changes in the availability or cost of capital and working capital financing, including changes related to the asset-backed securitization market.
  • Changes in the competitive landscape and/or our failure to successfully adjust to such changes.
  • Events that damage our reputation or harm the perception of the quality of our brand.
  • Our inability to realize the benefits associated with our omni-channel initiatives.
  • Our inability to recruit, develop and retain associates and maintain positive associate relations.
  • The loss of key associates from our store, regional or corporate management teams or a significant increase in labor costs.
  • Security breaches or other events that result in the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized disclosure of confidential customer, associate or corporate information.
  • Significant changes in prices of new and used vehicles.
  • Changes in economic conditions or other factors that result in greater credit losses for CAFs portfolio of auto loans receivable than anticipated.
  • A reduction in the availability of or access to sources of inventory or a failure to expeditiously liquidate inventory.
  • Changes in consumer credit availability provided by our third-party finance providers.
  • Changes in the availability of extended protection plan products from third-party providers.
  • Factors related to the regulatory and legislative environment in which we operate.
  • Factors related to geographic and sales growth, including the inability to effectively manage our growth.
  • The failure of or inability to sufficiently enhance key information systems.
  • The performance of the third-party vendors we rely on for key components of our business.
  • The effect of various litigation matters.
  • Adverse conditions affecting one or more automotive manufacturers, and manufacturer recalls.
  • The failure or inability to realize the benefits associated with our strategic investments.
  • The inaccuracy of estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements, or the effect of new accounting requirements or changes to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
  • The volatility in the market price for our common stock.
  • The failure or inability to adequately protect our intellectual property.
  • The occurrence of severe weather events.
  • Factors related to the geographic concentration of our stores.

For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, and our quarterly or current reports as filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are publicly available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com. Requests for information may also be made to the Investor Relations Department by email to investor_relations@carmax.com or by calling (804) 747-0422 x7865. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu CarMax Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.06.20
Juni 2020: So schätzen Experten die CarMax-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
20.06.20
CarMax stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
April 2020: So schätzen Experten die CarMax-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
CarMax hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CarMax News
RSS Feed
CarMax zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CarMax Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.10.2018CarMax Peer PerformWolfe Research
27.09.2018CarMax OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
06.06.2018CarMax BuyGabelli & Co
22.12.2017CarMax OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.10.2017CarMax PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.09.2018CarMax OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
06.06.2018CarMax BuyGabelli & Co
22.12.2017CarMax OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.09.2017CarMax OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.06.2017CarMax OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2018CarMax Peer PerformWolfe Research
05.10.2017CarMax PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
07.04.2017CarMax Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.01.2017CarMax NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
08.04.2016CarMax Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CarMax Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CarMax News

20.06.20CarMax stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
19.06.20Yum China. TrueCar rise; Ventas. CarMax fall
12.06.20CarMax (KMX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
15.06.20This Week: Retail sales. housing starts. CarMax earns
30.06.20Juni 2020: So schätzen Experten die CarMax-Aktie ein
19.06.20Options traders betting Carmax shares could hit the gas out of earnings
19.06.20CarMax Earnings Beat Views As Sales Trends Improve
19.06.20CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings &amp; Sales Top Estimates. Down Y/Y
19.06.20CarMax beats Q1 sales estimates despite impact of pandemic
19.06.20CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Weitere CarMax News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Ausblick zweites Halbjahr: Kommt es doch ganz anders?
Profiteur von Unsicherheit: Diese Aktie sollten Sie im Blick haben
Die Weltbörsen sind nach gängiger Definition wieder im Bullenmarkt
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf BMW, Fresenius Medical Care, BASF
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Chronik einer Krise
Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CarMax-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CarMax Peer Group News

01.07.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Diebold Nixdorf. Genesco. AutoNation. Conn's and Builders FirstSource
24.06.20Is Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
24.06.20Hertz's stock soars after Jefferies says CarMax. AutoNation may 'swoop in'
22.06.20Copart Back To $100 Post-Covid?
16.06.2015% Gain Possible For AutoNation Stock Post-Covid?
11.06.20AutoNation stock price target raised to $58 from $47 at BofA Securities
10.06.20AutoNation (AN) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
04.06.20AutoNation cuts 3.500 workers for good
04.06.20Why Is Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Up 49.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
31.05.20Experten sehen bei Penske Automotive Group-Aktie Potenzial

News von

Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
Sommerangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Shitstorm bei Douglas, Kritik an Starbucks  So günstig ist es jetzt wirklich
Urlaub in Europa unsicher wie nie  So verhindern Sie das Chaos
Raus aus Berlin  Wo Jakob Mähren stattdessen investiert

News von

Steuern: Immer mehr Rentner müssen ihre Bezüge versteuern - Was sie dazu wissen sollten
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally geht wohl in die Verlängerung
Nel Asa und Hexagon: Aktienfonds baut Wasserstoff-Positionen massiv aus
So schwer hat das Wirecard-Desaster die Kleinanleger getroffen
Ballard Power-Aktie steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 17 Jahren: Der Grund

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus

US-Technologie-Schwergewichte auf Rekordhöhen. Talanx-Aktionär will anscheinend Anteilspaket auf den Markt werfen. Deutsche Bank: Sparziele trotz Corona-Auszeit nicht in Gefahr - Weniger Stellen weg als geplant? JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Spotify kräftig an. VW legt weitere Planung für Werk Emden fest. Commerzbank: CEO Zielke bietet seinen Rücktritt an - Aufsichtsratschef Schmittmann will Mandat niederlegen. Erste Staats-Milliarde bei Lufthansa eingetroffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- HeidelbergCement muss Milliarden abschreiben -- Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen -- MTU, Wirecard, Gerresheimer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
Nach dem Wirecard-Drama: Diese Unternehmen könnten jetzt von der Pleite des gefallenen Börsenstars profitieren
Aktie im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
Dominion Energy-Aktie sackt bis Handelsschluss ab: Warren Buffett will Erdgas-Geschäfte von Dominion Energy kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Infineon AG623100
SteinhoffA14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750