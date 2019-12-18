finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
18.12.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Castle Biosciences Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL) today announced that the Company was recently added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is evaluated semi-annually in May and November and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (Nasdaq:IBB).

This is the most recent index to which Castle Biosciences has been added in 2019. The Company is also included in the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index.

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Castle Biosciences News
RSS Feed
Castle Biosciences zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyBTIG Research
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyCanaccord Adams
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyBTIG Research
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Castle Biosciences News

06.12.19Castle Biosciences. Inc. (CSTL) Shares March Higher. Can It Continue?
Weitere Castle Biosciences News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Markt am Live Chart Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Brexit: Das Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab
HSBC: Jahresausblick 2020: Gold - Strategische Weichenstellung
EuroStoxx 50  Vorsicht ist nun angebracht
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Pullback im Euro Stoxx 50
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp
Solidvest: Diversifikation über Einzeltitel: Mit "Bruchstückaktien"-Anteilen Gewinne machen
ING Markets: DAX rutscht unter 13.300 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Castle Biosciences-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Castle Biosciences Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser Boom ängstigt ganz Europa
Was an der Börse 2020 wichtig wird
Von dieser Police wird Ihnen der Versicherungsvertreter nie erzählen
Moskaus Krisenfonds hat seine Maximalgröße überschritten
Boeing muss Produktion seines bestverkauften Modells aussetzen

News von

Was ist bloß bei Nel Asa los? Wasserstoff-Produzent bekommt schon wieder Großauftrag
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Die besten Dividendenerhöher-Aktien im Nachhaltigkeitstest der DZ Bank
Evotec-Aktie: Warum man den Wert haben sollte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler geben Fusion bekannt -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich mit schwachem Ausblick 2020 -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Post im Fokus

Marke VW steigert Investitionen in E-Mobilität. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt stärker als erwartet. ABB verkleinert Vorstand nach Spartenverkauf an Hitachi. Tesla will angeblich Preise für Model 3 senken. Nemetschek verstärkt sich mit Zukauf im Segment Media & Entertainment. Airbus-Rüstungssparte plant hartes Sparpaket.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:35 Uhr
DAX schwächelt -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler geben Fusion bekannt -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich mit schwachem Ausblick 2020 -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Post im Fokus
Private Finanzen
13:07 Uhr
Lastminute noch möglich: Aktien und ETFs als Weihnachtsgeschenk
Ausland
13:04 Uhr
Offizielle Bestätigung: Opel-Mutter PSA und Fiat Chrysler fusionieren - PSA-Aktie gewinnt, Fiat-Papiere wenig bewegt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99