finanzen.net
+++ Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro +++ -w-
08.10.2020 13:45

Castle Biosciences Announces Expanded Medicare Coverage for DecisionDx-Melanoma in Cutaneous Melanoma

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Medicare Administrative Contractor, Palmetto GBA MolDx, has issued a final expanded local coverage determination (LCD) for the company's DecisionDx®-Melanoma test. The LCD effective date is Nov. 22, 2020. Details on the LCD and the billing and coding article are posted to the Medicare Coverage Database on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patients tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors. The test has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples.

"We are pleased to have received positive expanded coverage for our DecisionDx-Melanoma test for patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "We believe that adding the personalized genomic information provided by our DecisionDx-Melanoma test to traditional clinical and pathology factors can help clinicians and their patients make improved treatment decisions. This coverage decision provides greater access to our test for people with melanoma, as it allows additional Medicare beneficiaries to incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma into their management plans.

Castle Biosciences plans to continue generating and publishing scientific data to demonstrate enhanced clinical utility of the DecisionDx-Melanoma test, which is currently supported by 26 peer-reviewed publications.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patients tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included more than 3,000 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through June 30, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 59,900 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC, www.mySCCskincancer.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the ability of DecisionDx-Melanoma test results to predict recurrence and metastatic risk in patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma and optimize or improve diagnostic treatment decisions. The words "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "will, "would and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements; although, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products, changes in local coverage determinations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, as well as the other risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Castle Biosciences News
RSS Feed
Castle Biosciences zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyBTIG Research
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyCanaccord Adams
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyBTIG Research
19.08.2019Castle Biosciences BuyCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Castle Biosciences News

25.09.20Castle Biosciences stock price target raised to $57 from $50 at SVB Leerink
Weitere Castle Biosciences News
Werbung

Trading-News

US-Dollar: Aufgeschoben ist nicht aufgehoben
Bayer  Land unter!
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Deutsche Telekom
Was bedeutet ESG?
Bayer testet Jahrestief
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Entwicklung bei Versorgern könnte positiv überraschen
Palantir: Darf der Börsenneuling ins Depot?
Die effektivste Methode, Geld fürs Alter zurückzulegen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Einsteins Erben
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Castle Biosciences-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Castle Biosciences Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das bedeutet die wichtigste Wahl des Jahres für Ihr Geld
Warum Sie Ihre zweite Ehefrau enterben sollten
Die Pandemie stürzt 150 Millionen Menschen in absolute Armut
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Das billige Geld sorgt für eine globale Ausdehnung der Zombie-Zone

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Trotz Nikola-Skandal: Norwegische Investmentbank sieht hohes Potenzial bei Nel Asa
Achtung Absturz: Welche Aktien Sie unbedingt verkaufen sollten
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Siemens Energy, Deutsche Euroshop und Leifheit
Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt
Goldman Sachs zu Wasserstoff-Aktien: Warum Anleger hier Versorger auf der Rechnung haben sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX um 13.000 Punkte -- IBM spaltet Netzwerk-Dienstleistungen ab -- Citigroup muss Millionen-Strafe zahlen -- Wirecard-Untersuchungsausschuss startet -- Südzucker bestätigt Prognose -- ams im Fokus

easyJet erwartet wegen Corona herben Jahresverlust. BASF-Aktie kurz vor neuem Hoch seit Beginn des Corona-Crash. Trump verspricht kostenlose COVID-Behandlung mit Antikörpern. Fresenius Medical Care kooperiert mit US-Medizintech-Unternehmen Livongo. EVOTEC und Bristol Myers Squibb bauen Alzheimer-Kooperation aus. BVB verschiebt Mitgliederversammlung - Aktionärsversammlung virtuell.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Faktoren werden den Börsenverlauf im 4. Quartal 2020 am stärksten beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:18 Uhr
DAX um 13.000 Punkte -- IBM spaltet Netzwerk-Dienstleistungen ab -- Citigroup muss Millionen-Strafe zahlen -- Wirecard-Untersuchungsausschuss startet -- Südzucker bestätigt Prognose -- ams im Fokus
Kryptowährungen
13:42 Uhr
Erkenntnisse zur weltweiten Entwicklung der Kryptobranche - die Cambridge-Benchmark-Studie
Ausland
13:44 Uhr
Moderna kauft Rechte an Bronchtitis-Impfung von Merck & Co
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
BASFBASF11