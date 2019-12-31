finanzen.net
01.09.2020

Castle Biosciences Announces Leadership Promotions and New Medical Director

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced leadership promotions and a new medical director.

Toby Juvenal has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Juvenal has served as the Companys Senior Vice President of Sales since January 2018, previously serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing since joining the Company in October 2008, as one of its three initial employees. Juvenal has more than 28 years of sales, sales management and managed care experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries.

Kristen Oelschlager has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Oelschlager has served as the Companys Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations since January 2018, previously serving as Vice President of Clinical Operations from 2013 to 2018. Oelschlager joined the Company as Executive Director of Operations in October 2008, as one of its three initial employees. Oelschlager brought more than 15 years of experience in clinical nursing, clinical operations services and clinical research to her position. She has successfully overseen the growth and development of Castles laboratory and clinical research functions from early start-up to full commercial operations.

Bob Cook, Ph.D., has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Cook has served as the Companys Vice President of Research and Development since July 2019, previously serving as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Research and Development from April 2018 to July 2019, Executive Director of Research and Development from June 2015 to April 2018, and Manager of Scientific Relations from February 2011 to June 2015. Dr. Cook completed his doctoral work in biochemistry, molecular biology and cellular biology at Northwestern University, with a focus on the structural characteristics of protein hormones important for regulating the reproductive system.

Matthew Goldberg, M.D., joined the Company as Medical Director in August 2020. Prior to joining Castle, Dr. Goldberg was an Assistant Professor in Dermatology and Pathology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and retains his affiliation as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology. Before joining the Mount Sinai Dermatology faculty, Dr. Goldberg directed Dermatopathology education for the MedStar Georgetown/Washington Hospital Center Dermatology Residency Program. Dr. Goldberg has a background in translational melanoma research and received the Dermatology Foundation Dermatopathology Research Career Development Award for his research in the field of melanoma epigenetics. Dr. Goldberg graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University and received his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he graduated with distinction in research. Dr. Goldberg completed his dermatology residency at the University of California, San Francisco, and completed a dermatopathology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern. He is board certified in Dermatology and Dermatopathology.

"I am pleased to recognize the promotions of Toby, Kristen and Bob, said Derek Maetzold, Castles president and chief executive officer. "All three individuals have dedicated a decade or more of their careers to leading Castle from start-up to the success that we enjoy today. Having dedicated individuals with the expertise and talent of our senior leadership team positions us well for continued success and value creation.

"Additionally, we welcome Matt to the Castle family. We look forward to the insight he will bring with his dermatology and dermatopathology background, as we continue to build upon our leading position in the field of dermatologic prognostic and diagnostic tests.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated contributions of the Companys employees identified in this press release. The words "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "will, "would and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business and our ability to maintain compliance with the covenants in our debt facility, the timing and amount of revenue we are able to recognize in a given fiscal period, unexpected delays in planned launch of our pipeline products, the level and availability of reimbursement for our products, our ability to manage our anticipated growth and the risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on March 10, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed on August 10, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im August
Ohne Sachwerte geht es nicht
Vermögensaufbau mit Prämien: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
