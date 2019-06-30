finanzen.net
25.07.2019 03:38
Bewerten
(0)

Castle Biosciences Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Castle Biosciences, Inc. announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle Biosciences from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $64.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on July 25, 2019 under the symbol "CSTL." All of the common stock in the offering is being offered by Castle Biosciences. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Castle Biosciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock.

SVB Leerink and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 24, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail: syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, by telephone: (800) 792-2473, or by email: syndicate@rwbaird.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions.

Nachrichten zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Castle Biosciences News
RSS Feed
Castle Biosciences zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Castle Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Castle Biosciences News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Castle Biosciences News
Anzeige

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
Infineon will in die Top 10 der Halbleiterbranche
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Amazon und Logitech setzen auf die Cloud
Entspannt in den Ruhestand - mit Aktien
DZ BANK - ASML Holding: Kursrekorde nach Q2-Zahlen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Castle Biosciences-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Castle Biosciences Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt freundlich-- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Bank mit höherem Milliardenminus -- HELLA: Umsatzwarnung -- Daimler mit roten Zahlen -- Boeing, AT&T, Visa, Covestro im Fokus

KRONES-Finanzchef muss nach Gewinnwarnung gehen. Facebook muss wegen Datenschutzverletzung 5 Mrd. USD Strafe zahlen. Nissan: Operativer Gewinn geht wohl um 90 Prozent zurück. Aston Martin dampft Absatzprognose ein. Texas Instruments verdient mehr als gedacht. METRO steigert Umsatz. Boeing meldet tiefrote Zahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
24.07.19
DAX schließt freundlich-- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Bank mit höherem Milliardenminus -- HELLA: Umsatzwarnung -- Daimler mit roten Zahlen -- Boeing, AT&T, Visa, Covestro im Fokus
Autos
03:55 Uhr
CO2 aus der Atmosphäre ziehen statt ausstoßen: Kommen bald klimanegative Autos?
Aktie im Fokus
04:04 Uhr
Morgan Stanley bullish: In 4 Jahren wird Disney doppelt so viel verdienen - Disney-Aktie mit Potenzial
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750