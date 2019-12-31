finanzen.net
22.06.2020 22:33

Castle Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock. Castle Biosciences also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

SVB Leerink and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Canaccord Genuity is acting as passive book-runner, and BTIG is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218, or by e-mail: syndicate@svbleerink.com; or from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, by telephone: (800) 792-2473, or by email: syndicate@rwbaird.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed public offering. The words "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "will, "would and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements; although, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as the risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

