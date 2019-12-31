finanzen.net
02.04.2020 13:00

Castle Biosciences Appoints Miles Harrison to Board of Directors

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Miles Harrison has been appointed to the board of directors, effective immediately, expanding the size of the board to eight members. Mr. Harrison will stand for election for a three-year term at Castle Biosciences 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Miles to our board, said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "His direct experience in the dermatology space as well as his strategic leadership skills as an executive in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare industry will be valuable to Castle, as we continue to build our position as a skin cancer diagnostics leader.

Miles Harrison, age 55, has served, since February 2016, as the North American president and general manager of Galderma Laboratories, L.P., the largest independent global dermatology company. During his tenure, Galderma launched multiple brands and new indications across the companys Prescription, Consumer and Aesthetic businesses. Harrison also served as Galdermas vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Unit from August 2014 until February 2016, where the first prescription to OTC switch in acne in more than 30 years was secured and successfully launched. Prior to Galderma, Harrison spent most of his career at Novartis. From June 1987 until February 2014, Harrison held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility across the Consumer, Oncology and Pharmaceuticals businesses, most recently as vice president and head of global advocacy. Harrison holds a bachelors degree (Honors) in geography from Sheffield Hallam University in the U. K. and has worked in the U.K., Europe, Middle East and Latin America, in addition to his U.S.-based roles. He currently resides near Dallas.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

