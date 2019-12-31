Castle Biosciences to Hold Webcast Highlighting Commercial Launch of DecisionDx-SCC

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will be holding a conference call on September 2, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to highlight the planned commercial launch of DecisionDx®-SCC, its prognostic gene expression profile test for patients diagnosed with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

The webcast will include Dr. Ashley Wysong, M.D., from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as a guest speaker. There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

Conference call and webcast details can be found below:

Title: Castle Biosciences Decision Dx-SCC Launch Date: September 2, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in: US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-in number: (877) 282-2581 US/Canada Participant International Dial-in number: (470) 495-9479 Conference ID: 4576527

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffayujyd or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Companys website (www.castlebiosciences.com). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Companys website until September 23, 2020.

About Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is one of the most common cancers. Approximately 1 million patients are diagnosed with SCC each year in the U.S. While the majority of these patients have a favorable prognosis, approximately 200,000 of these patients are identified as high risk. National guidelines for high-risk patients provide for broad, aggressive treatment plan recommendations relative to low-risk patients. Traditional clinicopathologic based risk-factor staging systems suffer from low positive predictive value, meaning many more patients are classified as high risk than actually develop metastatic disease. This may lead to over- and under-treatment of a substantial number of cutaneous SCC patients. To address this clinical need, Castle Biosciences has developed a gene expression profile test designed to improve upon current staging systems and identify patients with cutaneous SCC at high risk for metastasis, in order to enable more informed, objective clinical decisions regarding adjuvant therapy and other management options.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated launch of DecisionDx-SCC. The words "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "will, "would and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business and our ability to maintain compliance with the covenants in our debt facility, the timing and amount of revenue we are able to recognize in a given fiscal period, unexpected delays in planned launch of our pipeline products, the level and availability of reimbursement for our products, our ability to manage our anticipated growth and the risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on March 10, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed on August 10, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

